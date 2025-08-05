Julie Chetty's Primary School of Love's Silent Auction

Step into timeless elegance at the iconic Fairmont Empress in Victoria. Enjoy a luxurious 1-night stay in this world-renowned hotel overlooking the Inner Harbour, and indulge in the celebrated Afternoon Tea for Two - a tradition enjoyed by royalty, celebrities, and travellers for over a century.

Savour delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with house-made preserves, and an exquisite selection of teas, all served in the stunning Lobby Lounge. The perfect blend of history, charm, and luxury awaits.





Value: $700



Subject to restrictions; blackout dates may apply.