Julie Chetty's Primary School of Love's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate Vancouver getaway at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, ranked in Travel and Leisure as one of the best hotels in Canada. This is where chic design meets breathtaking harbour and mountain views. Your stay includes one night in luxurious accommodations, a gourmet breakfast for two at the Michelin-recommended Botanist restaurant, and complimentary parking.
Value: $900
Subject to expiration; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious 2-night stay at Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront on the exclusive Fairmont Gold floor. Indulge in a gourmet breakfast, evening canapés, and personalized concierge service, all with stunning harbour and mountain views.
Value: $1,500
Subject to expiration; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Stay in style at Vancouver’s iconic “Castle in the City”, the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. Your luxurious 1-night getaway includes beautifully appointed accommodations and a gourmet breakfast for two, just steps from the city’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Value: $700
Subject to expiration; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Elevate your afternoon at the award-winning Globe @ YVR, located inside the luxurious Fairmont Vancouver Airport. Indulge in a classic Afternoon Tea for Two, featuring delicate finger sandwiches, fresh-baked scones, decadent pastries, and a curated selection of premium loose-leaf teas, all with panoramic runway and mountain views.
Value: $100
Subject to restrictions; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Savor an unforgettable dining experience in Globe @ YVR, located in the luxurious Fairmont Vancouver Airport. Enjoy a chef-crafted dinner for two, showcasing the best of West Coast cuisine, made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Dine in style while taking in the stunning mountain and runway views that make this restaurant a world-class destination.
Value: $250
Subject to restrictions; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway before or after your travels with a 1-night stay at the luxurious Fairmont Vancouver Airport. Wake up to a gourmet breakfast for two at Globe @ YVR, and take advantage of complimentary overnight parking. With soundproofed rooms, breathtaking mountain and runway views, and award-winning service, this stay makes travel feel like a vacation.
Value: $500
Subject to restrictions; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Subject to restrictions; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Step into timeless elegance at the iconic Fairmont Empress in Victoria. Enjoy a luxurious 1-night stay in this world-renowned hotel overlooking the Inner Harbour, and indulge in the celebrated Afternoon Tea for Two - a tradition enjoyed by royalty, celebrities, and travellers for over a century.
Savour delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with house-made preserves, and an exquisite selection of teas, all served in the stunning Lobby Lounge. The perfect blend of history, charm, and luxury awaits.
Value: $700
Subject to restrictions; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Experience timeless luxury in the heart of downtown Calgary with a two-night stay on the exclusive Fairmont Gold floor at the historic Fairmont Palliser. Enjoy personalized concierge service, access to the private Fairmont Gold Lounge with daily breakfast and evening hors d’oeuvres, and elegantly appointed accommodations that blend classic charm with modern comfort.
Perfect for a sophisticated city escape, this package offers unparalleled service and indulgence just steps from Calgary’s best dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Value: $1,100
Subject to restrictions; blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to stunning, handcrafted jewelry from Leah Alexandra, renowned for their elegant permanent bracelets, rings, and necklaces. Known for timeless designs that blend elegance with modern flair, use this $250 gift certificate to add a little sparkle, with pieces designed to shine every day and make a lasting statement. Perfect for treating yourself or gifting a loved one with something truly special.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Kickstart your fitness journey with a 5-class package at Barry’s Vancouver, the city’s premier high-intensity interval training (HIIT) studio. Burn calories, build strength, and boost your energy in expert-led classes designed for all levels. Plus, enjoy a free smoothie pass to refuel and refresh after your workouts.
Perfect for fitness lovers or anyone ready to take their training to the next level!
Value: $180
Subject to expiration.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Cactus Club Café, one of Canada’s favourite upscale casual restaurants. From fresh, flavourful dishes to expertly crafted cocktails, this $50 gift certificate is your ticket to a memorable meal in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.
Perfect for a night out or a special celebration!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Treat yourself to handcrafted, small-batch ice cream made with fresh, local ingredients at Rain or Shine Ice Cream. Use this $20 gift certificate to enjoy unique and delicious flavours that will delight your taste buds, in rain or shine!
Perfect for a refreshing indulgence any day of the year.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a $25 gift certificate to Banter Ice Cream, known for its creamy, handcrafted flavours made with quality ingredients. Whether you crave classic favourites or adventurous new tastes, Banter is the perfect spot for a delicious, refreshing treat.
Perfect for a cool indulgence anytime!
Value: $25
Starting bid
Indulge in a stunning tower of 40 handcrafted mini macarons from Bon Macaron, Vancouver’s favourite French patisserie. Bursting with vibrant colours and a variety of luscious flavours, this elegant tower is perfect for celebrations, gifts, or a luxurious sweet treat anytime.
A beautiful and delicious center-piece that’s sure to impress!
Value: $90
Starting bid
Experience the rich flavors of CheckMate Winery with two carefully selected bottles from their acclaimed collection. Known for crafting elegant, award-winning wines in the heart of British Columbia, CheckMate offers a perfect pairing for any occasion — whether it’s a cozy night in or a celebration with friends.
Raise a glass to great taste and exceptional quality!
Value: $250
Starting bid
Bring home the heart of Fort Langley with this thoughtfully curated gift basket, courtesy of Klassen Real Estate Team, inspired by the historic village's unique charm and local artisans. Perfect for lovers of small-town coziness, local goods, and West Coast flair, this basket features a handpicked selection of items that capture the spirit of Fort Langley’s shops, markets, and natural beauty.
Includes:
Round charcuterie board
Striped tea towels
Republica Coffee Roasters: Fort Langley Blend – Medium/Darker Roast Post Blend Coffee
Emilia & Rose Home: Mineral Salt Soak – Rosemary Eucalyptus
Maven: Fraser Valley Gourmet Almond Butter Crunch – Coconut Lemon Chai; Simonne Chocolate Bar – Almond, Pineapple & Coconut; Allo Simonne Chocolate Bar – Almond, Lavender & Poppy Seeds
Cranberries Naturally: Cranberry Balsamic Black Pepper Salad Dressing & Cooking Sauce
Fort and Company: Mandy’s Vinaigrette Dressing – Sesame & Citrus; Casa Pinata Hibiscus Non-Alcoholic Spritzer – Ginger & Lime; Silver Swallow Fermented Non-Alcoholic Sparkling – White Tea
Value: $185
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious Moroccanoil Gift Basket from Le Salon Hair Studio! Featuring a curated collection of premium hair products infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil, this basket delivers salon-quality results in the comfort of your home. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this set is designed to nourish, hydrate, and leave a lasting impression with its signature scent and silky finish.
Includes:
Value: $400
Starting bid
Brighten someone’s day - or your own - with this gift certificate to one of Downtown Vancouver’s premier florists, Downtown Florist! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, sending a heartfelt message, or simply indulging in the joy of fresh flowers, this certificate can be used toward a stunning custom bouquet, seasonal arrangements, or elegant floral décor.
Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, thank-yous, or just because; flowers always make it better.
Value: $250
