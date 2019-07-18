Peace Area Motor Sports Association

Hosted by

Peace Area Motor Sports Association

About this event

July 18 & 19 - Moev Auto presents The Bomber Throw Down

AB-721

Hythe, AB T0H 2C0, Canada

Weekend Pass - Adult - General Admission
$35

Purchase a weekend pass to save on this event. You will receive a wristband for day 2 at the front gate.

Weekend Pass - Senior (60+) - General Admission
$25

Purchase a weekend pass to save on this event. You will receive a wristband for day 2 at the front gate.

Weekend Pass - Youth (13-17) - General Admission (Copy)
$25

Purchase a weekend pass to save on this event. You will receive a wristband for day 2 at the front gate.

Weekend Pass - Child (12&Under) - General Admission
Free

Free admission courtesy of New Horizon Co-op.

One day - Adult - General Admission
$20
One Day - Senior (60+) - General Admission
$15
One Day - Youth (13-17) - General Admission
$15
One Day - Child (12 & Under) - General Admission
Free

Free admission courtesy of New Horizon Co-op.

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