July 18th - UPTOWN Askew's BBQ

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Set up crew and BBQ support (not grilling)
BBQ Grillmaster - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable grilling hundreds of hot dogs
BBQ Grillmaster - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable grilling hundreds of hot dogs
BBQ support (not grilling) and take down crew
Watermelon Table - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable using a large knife to cut and distribute watermelon slices
Watermelon Table - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable using a large knife to cut and distribute watermelon slices
CCRR support for running children's games such as a rubber ducky fishing pond, bubbles, obstacle course, and more!
CCRR support for running children's games such as a rubber ducky fishing pond, bubbles, obstacle course, and more!
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