SHUSWAP CHILDREN'S ASSOCIATION

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SHUSWAP CHILDREN'S ASSOCIATION

About this event

July 18th - UPTOWN Askew's BBQ

2701 11 Ave NE

Salmon Arm, BC V1E 2S8, Canada

9:00 AM - Noon -BBQ Support/Set-up
Free

Set up crew and BBQ support (not grilling)

9:30 AM - 12:00 PM - BBQ Grillmaster
Free

BBQ Grillmaster - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable grilling hundreds of hot dogs

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM - BBQ Grillmaster
Free

BBQ Grillmaster - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable grilling hundreds of hot dogs

Noon - 2:45 PM - BBQ Support/Take-down
Free

BBQ support (not grilling) and take down crew

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Watermelon Table
Free

Watermelon Table - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable using a large knife to cut and distribute watermelon slices

12:00 PM - 2:45 PM - Watermelon Table
Free

Watermelon Table - MUST have current FoodSafe and be comfortable using a large knife to cut and distribute watermelon slices

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM - CCRR Suport/Games
Free

CCRR support for running children's games such as a rubber ducky fishing pond, bubbles, obstacle course, and more!

Noon - 2:45 PM CCRR Support/Take-down
Free

CCRR support for running children's games such as a rubber ducky fishing pond, bubbles, obstacle course, and more!

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