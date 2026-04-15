JULY 21st BBQ & BLOOMS AWARDS

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$5 - 1 extra Hotdog
$10.00 – Hamburger & Salads. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.
$5.00 – Extra Hamburger. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.
$10.00 – Hotdog & Salads. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.
$5.00 – Extra Hotdog. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!