Lagoon City Community Association

Hosted by

Lagoon City Community Association

About this event

JULY 21st BBQ & BLOOMS AWARDS

84 Laguna Pkwy

Brechin, ON L0K 1B0, Canada

1 Hamburger
$10
$10.00 – Hamburger & Salads.
Extra Hamburger
$5
$5 – 1 extra Hamburger
1 Hotdog
$10
$10.00 – Hotdog & Salads.
Extra Hotdog
$5

$5 - 1 extra Hotdog

PAY TOMORROW for 1 Hamburger
Free

$10.00 – Hamburger & Salads. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.

PAY TOMORROW for Extra Hamburger
Free

$5.00 – Extra Hamburger. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.

PAY TOMORROW for 1 Hotdog
Free

$10.00 – Hotdog & Salads. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.

PAY TOMORROW for Extra Hotdog
Free

$5.00 – Extra Hotdog. Remember to leave a cheque or cash in the LCCA mailbox by TOMORROW.

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