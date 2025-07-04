Association for Well-Being, Peace, and Enlightenment (AWPE)
July 5th Peace Palace Silent Auction
Rare Photo of Maharishi in his later years
CA$108
Many of us have photos of Maharishi, ranging even from his earliest years in the late 50s through photos taken in the 80s and 90's. But few of us have a photo of our dear Maharishi in his later years. This is a precious photo (5"3/4 x 9" 3/8) used as part of the Guru Purnima 2008 celebrations. What a delight to add this one to your collection, as it so aptly illustrates Maharshi's continuous activity of bringing out the Vedic knowledge to end suffering everywhere, even well into his later time with us. What a blessing Maharishi has been to all of us and to the world! What a treasure this photo would be to add to your collection!
BOOK REVIEW ONLY-Le Ramayana dans physiologie humaine
CA$108
For Our French Family
This is a BOOK REVIEW ONLY, but provides, notwithstanding, an excellent, condensed yet comprehensive 9-page review of RajaRaam's book...en francais!
Le Ramayana dans la physiologie humaine".
Decouverte de la reality eternelle du Ramayana dans la structure et functionnement de la physiologie humaine.
S'amuser bien!
For Our French Family
Movement Collector's Item
CA$108
This much sought-after edition of World Government News, describes Maharishi's unprecedented global initiative to restore peace in the five most troubled areas of the world: Central America, Southern Africa, the Middle East, Iran, and South East Asia. In each of these five areas, Governors of the Age of Enlightenment, through their daily practice of the Transcendental Meditation and the TM-Sidhis program, enliven the ground state of Natural Law and create a positive evolutionary influence throughout the environment.
Enjoy reading about the "Pioneers of World Peace" and their effect of calming down violence in these most troubled areas of the globe.
Add this precious copy to your library of Movement publications and collectables. There are no more of these in print! Perhaps you might recognize some of the TM teacher "Pioneers" whose photos are included.
Celebrating the Dawn
CA$108
This 220-page gem is a close-up account of author Bob Oates' time with Maharishi as he toured the world inaugurating "The Dawn of the Age of Enlightenment" (1975). This is a brand-new copy filled with precious photos and accounts of this historic event.
Creating an Ideal Society-A Global Undertaking
CA$108
This copy is in very good condition, and is also a precious item to add to your library and, of course, to enjoy reading!
Based on the scientific findings that the practice of the Transcendental Meditation technique reduces negative trends in society, Maharishi proclaims, "Through the window of science we see the dawn of the age of enlightenment", and embarks on a global tour to inaugurate "The Dawn" on five continents; firstly for the entire world
on Jan. 12th, 1975, on Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, and on five continents over the following months. For North America, Maharishi inaugurated "The Dawn" on March 21st, 1975 at the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa...Some of you were there!!
"Creating an Ideal Society" provides a wonderful historical record of this campaign.
There are many hours of enjoyable reading from cover to cover in this 168-page "Movement Masterpiece"!
For our French Family
CA$108
This is a beautiful 150-page historical review of Maharishi's creation of the TM Movement. A wonderful read!!
For our French Family
CA$108
How wonderful to be able to read the Gita "en francais"! Here it is... a rare find.
Inspiring Others to Learn TM
CA$108
Enjoy 2 copies of Bob Roth's best selling book to give as gifts to new initiates who can pass the book along to friends, family, or colleagues to inspire them to also learn TM.
Transcendence
CA$108
From a renowned psychiatric researcher comes this definitive book on the scientifically proven health and stress-relieving benefits of Transcendental Meditation. "Transcendence" features extraordinary stories from figures such as Paul McCartney and Martin Scorsese to everyday people coping with the challenges of life, which illuminate how TM can dramatically improve the way we feel and function.
Maharishi's Program to Create World Peace
CA$108
This is the Global Inauguration of Maharishi's program to create world peace. This nearly 600 gold gilded page, edition includes Maharishi's Inaugural 1987 Address and 16 pages on Maharishi Ayurveda and the Maharishi Unified Field Based Integrated Systems of Health, Defence and Administration, as well as 8 pages on Maharishi's Philosophy of World Peace. Such a treasure of Knowledge.
"Inside Folsom Prison"
CA$108
This 235-page edition was donated by Maharishi International University library to the MIU archives and is in excellent, but used condition. It tells the remarkable story of how the Transcendental Meditation program was introduced into one of North America's most notorious maximum-security institutions, Folsom Prison, from the perspective of the man who brought the program to Folsom, George Ellis, the TM teacher Maharishi put in charge of bringing TM to US correctional institutions.
"The Supreme Awakening"
CA$108
This 500 page edition of "The Supreme Awakening: Experiences of Enlightenment Throughout Time And How You Can Cultivate Them"" shows how ordinary men and women today are enjoying the same kinds of sublime experiences celebrated by Laozi, the Buddha, Plato, St. Theresa of Avila, Wordsworth, Emerson, Thoreau, Emily Dickinson, Lucy Maud Montgomery, Einstein, and many others- simply by practicing the effortless technique of Transcendental Meditation. You will not be able to put this book down!! (The book's paper cover is showing a little bit of wear, but the book itself is in excellent condition.)
Total Heart Health: How to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease
CA$108
If you or someone you know suffers from heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, stress, or any other cardiac risk factor, "Total Heart Health" is for you! Author Robert Schneider, MD, FACC, is a physician, scientist, educator, and one of the world's leading authorities on natural medicine in the prevention and treatment of heart disease.If you are concerned about your heart health-or the health of a loved one-then this book is a must read!
Another "Collector's Item" edition of World Government News"
CA$108
Be inspired by Maharishi's "Supreme Offer to the World" to provide solutions to governmental challenges in Defence, Politics, Economics, The Environment, Education, Law and Order, and Health.
Beautiful Framed 8 and 1/2 x 11 photo of Durga
CA$108
This week's auction item is a beautiful glass framed photo of DURGA. Durga represents the impulses of creative intelligence, impulses of natural law, that manifest as the protective mother of the universe. She is often depicted with multiple arms, riding a lion or tiger, and wielding weapons to combat evil and demonic forces. Wouldn't it be nice to have her on your wall protecting you?!
