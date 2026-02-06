Shasta Trampoline Club Booster Society

Offered by

Shasta Trampoline Club Booster Society

About this shop

AJM Concession 2026

Electrolyte Packet item
Electrolyte Packet
$2

Roar electrolytes - add to your water bottle, shake, and enjoy

Bubly item
Bubly
$1.25

Sparkling Water

Bottled Water item
Bottled Water
$1
Oasis Orange Juice item
Oasis Orange Juice
$1.50
Oasis Apple Juice item
Oasis Apple Juice
$1.50
Gatorade item
Gatorade
$2.50

Choose from Berry Blue, Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime or Orange

Pop item
Pop
$1.50

Choose from Root Beer, Orange Crush, Cream Soda, Coke, Sprite or Grape Soda

Nestea Iced Tea item
Nestea Iced Tea
$1.50
All Protein Bars item
All Protein Bars
$3

Simply Protein

Pure Protein

RX Bar


Take your pick!

Rice Krispies Treat item
Rice Krispies Treat
$1

Packaged Rice Krispies treat

Ruffles Chips item
Ruffles Chips
$1

Choose from Original, All Dressed, Bar-B-Q or Sour Cream and Onion

Chips item
Chips
$1

Choose from Original, Salt & Vinegar, Sweet Chili & Sour Cream or Applewood Smoked Barbecue

Cookies item
Cookies
$1

Mini chocolate chip cookies

Beef sticks item
Beef sticks
$2

Grimms Grass Fed beef sticks

Snicker Bar item
Snicker Bar
$1.50
Twix item
Twix
$1.50
Peanut M&M's item
Peanut M&M's
$1.50
Mars Bar item
Mars Bar
$1.50
AJM Sticker
$1

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