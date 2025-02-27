Jun 18 - Road To Racing - HOT LAPS Charity Fundraiser powered by Radical Canada

Morning Hot Laps (9:00am - 12:20pm | 12:30pm Lunch)
CA$650
This ticket includes a 15 minute ride-along session with a licensed R2R driver. Lunch is included. Fun is guaranteed! Event will go rain or shine.
You must arrive at 9:00 am for safety orientation and registration. Latecomers are not guaranteed a ride.
Additional Event details will be emailed to you separately and closer to the event.
This ticket includes a 15 minute ride-along session with a licensed R2R driver. Lunch is included. Fun is guaranteed! Event will go rain or shine.
You must arrive at 9:00 am for safety orientation and registration. Latecomers are not guaranteed a ride.
Additional Event details will be emailed to you separately and closer to the event.
Afternoon Hot Laps (12:30pm Lunch | 1:30pm - 4:00pm)
CA$650
This ticket includes a 15 minute ride-along session with a licensed R2R driver. Lunch is included. Fun is guaranteed! Event will go rain or shine. You must arrive at 1:00 pm for safety orientation and registration. Latecomers are not guaranteed a ride.
This ticket includes a 15 minute ride-along session with a licensed R2R driver. Lunch is included. Fun is guaranteed! Event will go rain or shine. You must arrive at 1:00 pm for safety orientation and registration. Latecomers are not guaranteed a ride.