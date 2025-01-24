Junction North International Documentary Film Festival 2025

Your Festival Pass will guarantee your access to all Junction North festival screenings, as long as you present yourself with festival issued badge to the venue box office 15 min. ahead of the scheduled screening time. Unclaimed seats will go to the rush line at 10 min. ahead of a screening. Your festival pass also entitles you to passholder specials with participating downtown partners such as eateries, shops, other services and events.

