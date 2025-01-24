Junction North International Documentary Film Festival 2025

Your Festival Pass will guarantee your access to all Junction North festival screenings, as long as you present yourself with festival issued badge to the venue box office 15 min. ahead of the scheduled screening time. Unclaimed seats will go to the rush line at 10 min. ahead of a screening.
Your Festival Pass will guarantee your access to all Junction North festival screenings, as long as you present yourself with festival issued badge to the venue box office 15 min. ahead of the scheduled screening time. Unclaimed seats will go to the rush line at 10 min. ahead of a screening.
Thurs. 8:30pm: IF AN OWL CALLS YOUR NAME
CA$12.50
Join us for the Northern Ontario premiere.
Fri. 4pm: INTERCEPTED
CA$12.50
Join us for this special festival screening of this Berlin and RIDM winner set in Ukraine.
Fri. 7pm: THE LAST REPUBLICAN
CA$15
Join us for the Northern Ontario premiere.
Fri. 9pm: SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D'ÉTAT
CA$12.50
Join us for the Northern Ontario premiere of Oscar-nominee for Best Documentary Feature..
Sat. 3:30pm: UNION
CA$12.50
Join us for this special screening of Oscar-shortlisted film for Best Documentary Feature.
Sat. 7:15pm: NO OTHER LAND
CA$15
RUSH TICKETS ONLY! Join us for the Northern Ontario premiere of Oscar-winner for Best Documentary Feature 2025.
Sat. 9:15pm: GRAND THEFT HAMLET
CA$12.50
Join us for the Winner of Grand Jury Award at SXSW & Winner of Audience Award at VIFF.
Sun. 12pm: STANDING ABOVE THE CLOUDS
CA$12.50
Join us for the Northern Ontario premiere of this Hot Docs winner.
Sun. 2:30pm: SUGARCANE
CA$12.50
Join us for thIs special screening of Oscar-nominee for Best Feature Documentary 2025.
Sun. 4:45pm: EVERY LITTLE THING
CA$12.50
Join us for the Northern Ontario premiere of this Sundance 2024 winner. This is also the festival's closing feature.
Thurs 12pm: WHITE SCHOOL BLACK MEMORIES
CA$12.50
This feature doc is in-competition.
Thurs 2pm: "SURVIVING" Shorts Programme
CA$12.50
These short and mid-length docs are in-competition.
Thurs 4pm: Artist Talk and Screening Blaise Harrison
free
Blaise, based in Paris France, will share his doc HARMONIE, followed by a discussion of his current Sudbury-based project INLAND.
Fri. 11:45am: "LEGACY" Shorts Programme
CA$12.50
These short and mid-length docs are in-competition.
Fri. 1:45pm: "ANSWERING THE CALL' Shorts Film Programme
CA$12.50
These short and mid-length docs are in-competition.
Sat. 10am: I AM GITXSAN
CA$12.50
This feature doc is in-competition. It is preceded by the short , also in-competition, ECHOES ON THE WATER.
Sat 12:15pm: MIDSUMMER IN PRANGLI
CA$12.50
This feature doc is in-competition.
Sat. 2:15pm: SPIRITUS: THERE'S NO BUSINESS LIKE DOUGH ...
CA$12.50
This feature doc is in-competition.
Opening Thurs 6:30: ARTHUR ERICKSON-BEAUTY BETWEEN THE LINES
CA$15
RUSH SEATING ONLY! Join us for the Northern Ontario premiere and festival evening opening feature.
FESTIVAL PATRON
CA$200
Your fabulous name acknowledged on the big screen through-out the festival. One VIP Pass with access to: all festival events from festival screenings to industry workshop. Reserved Patron seating in theatre held until showtime. Most importantly, your patronage will unlock 10 free tickets to community members who otherwise may not attend.
