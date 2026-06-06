June 6, 2026 - Vietnamese Archives Closing Workshop - Where We Came From (and where we go from here): A Vietnamese Art & Heritage Exhibit

This ticket is free! Join City of Edmonton Community Archivist Jia Jia Yong for a hands-on workshop about collecting, preserving, and donating Vietnamese personal records. Learn what records are and how they're used. Bring in a document or photo for Jia Jia to review and explain how archivists work with record donations. Help us build official Vietnamese records within the City of Edmonton Archives! Take in the exhibit before or after workshop. Light refreshments are also included. Please indicate if you have a dietary need at checkout. This will also be the final day of the exhibit! Due to limited capacity, only 2 tickets per order.