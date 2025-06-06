June 7th Peace Palace Silent Auction

Many of us have photos of Maharishi, ranging even from his earliest years in the late 50s through photos taken in the 80s and 90's. But few of us have a photo of our dear Maharishi in his later years. This is a precious photo (5"3/4 x 9" 3/8) used as part of the Guru Purnima 2008 celebrations. What a delight to add this one to your collection, as it so aptly illustrates Maharshi's continuous activity of bringing out the Vedic knowledge to end suffering everywhere, even well into his later time with us. What a blessing Maharishi has been to all of us and to the world! What a treasure this photo would be to add to your collection!

