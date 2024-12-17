Jungle Junction Bowden Clubs

Bowden STEM (Tuesdays) May 13th - June 17th (6 weeks) Bowden STEM was created to help children expand their knowledge on scientific materials and reactions. We will be trying out different experiments while creating predictions and learning why certain reactions happen in a safe, controlled environment! We're all about creating opportunities that empower young minds to dream big and think boldly. Thanks to the generous support of GM and Fidelity, BGC Club kids can dive into a world of discovery in a safe, supportive, and supercharged learning environment. 💡 Because when young people are given the tools to grow, there's no limit to what they can achieve. #OpportunityChangesEverything

Bowden STEM (Tuesdays) May 13th - June 17th (6 weeks) Bowden STEM was created to help children expand their knowledge on scientific materials and reactions. We will be trying out different experiments while creating predictions and learning why certain reactions happen in a safe, controlled environment! We're all about creating opportunities that empower young minds to dream big and think boldly. Thanks to the generous support of GM and Fidelity, BGC Club kids can dive into a world of discovery in a safe, supportive, and supercharged learning environment. 💡 Because when young people are given the tools to grow, there's no limit to what they can achieve. #OpportunityChangesEverything

More details...