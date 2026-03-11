Junior Camp 2026 - July 13 - July 17

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This ticket is for boy(s) requiring on-site lodging.
This ticket is for boy(s), no on-site lodging required. NOTE: The camper will be required to stay in their own accommodations and will not have a room on-site.
This ticket is for girl(s) requiring on-site lodging.
This ticket is for girls(s), no on-site lodging required. NOTE: The camper will be required to stay in their own accommodations and will not have a room on-site.
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