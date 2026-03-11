Ontario Children's Ministries

Hosted by

Ontario Children's Ministries

About this event

Junior Camp 2026 - July 13 - July 17

858 Bakker Rd

Wellington, ON K0K 3L0, Canada

Boy - Lodging Required
$235

This ticket is for boy(s) requiring on-site lodging.

Boy - No Lodging required
$235

This ticket is for boy(s), no on-site lodging required. NOTE: The camper will be required to stay in their own accommodations and will not have a room on-site.

Girl - Lodging Required
$235

This ticket is for girl(s) requiring on-site lodging.

Girl - Lodging Not Required
$235

This ticket is for girls(s), no on-site lodging required. NOTE: The camper will be required to stay in their own accommodations and will not have a room on-site.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!