Ontario Children's Ministries

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Ontario Children's Ministries

About this event

Junior Camp Staff Registration 2026

858 Bakker Rd

Wellington, ON K0K 3L0, Canada

Staff Registration
Free

This ticket is for staff registration not requiring pre-camper day program.

Staff Registration With 1 Pre-Camper
$75

This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age. The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.

Staff Registration With 2 Pre-Campers
$150

This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age. The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.

Staff Registration With 3 Pre-Campers
$225

This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age.The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.

Staff Registration With 4 Pre Campers
$300

This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age. The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.

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