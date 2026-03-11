Junior Camp Staff Registration 2026

About this event
This ticket is for staff registration not requiring pre-camper day program.
This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age. The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.
This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age. The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.
This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age.The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.
This ticket is for staff who have a child below camper age. The child must be that of the staff member volunteering. Children can join the pre-camper program in the morning and be checked out after dinner. Children need to be potty trained and staff bringing pre-campers cannot work in the pre-camper program. Pre-Campers must stay with their parents overnight.
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