Junior Kindergarten Wish List

About this shop
A mess-free, reusable canvas that transforms ordinary water into temporary art. No paints, no stains, no cleanup—just dip the brush in water and start creating! As the artwork air dries, everything magically disappear in 20–40 minutes, ready for the next masterpiece.
Let's immerse ourselves in the magic of enchanted worlds, fairytales, stories of knights, castles, dragons and more! Children love small world play and creating their own worlds and stories as they play! As they imagine and play they often turn to fairytales as a source of magic and inspiration. The addition of the mirror allows children to explore a new layer of magical qualities.
GREENGUARD® Gold certified. Solid hardwood blocks are sanded smooth with eased edges and corners for safe block play. All children enjoy the creativity that blocks encourage. The many shapes and sizes offer virtually unlimited building opportunities.
Super cool STEM! 36 molded plastic blocks look like chunks of ice with a transparent blue hue. Textured grooves and ridges make it easy and fun to stack and build all sorts of cool imaginative structures.
No glue or connectors required! Simply stack the precision-cut, solid pine KEVA planks to create buildings, monuments and geometric forms. It’s the ideal activity to help kids gain an understanding of balance and proportion, as well as an interest in architecture, building and design.
The Tuff Tray provides a spacious and secure environment for children to explore various play activities, fostering their creativity and imagination.
Enhance your classroom's learning environment with our Small School Unit Block Set, designed specifically for early childhood educators who prioritize both quality and educational value. This premium block set features 138 precision-crafted hardwood blocks, ensuring that children can engage in hours of creative play.
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Make a meaningful contribution directly to this classroom by giving an amount of your choice.
Your donation will help provide valuable learning materials, classroom resources, and enriching opportunities that support students and teachers throughout the school year.
Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference — thank you for supporting our students!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!