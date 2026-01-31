JYC/YL 2026 Camper Registration

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About this event
Each Camper's registration fee is $475.00 ----------
Note: If you are registering more than 2 campers, please indicate "2" in this field, and the additional camper(s) in the 3+ discount field.
Each additional child's Camper registration Fee is $425.00 after the first 2.
If you are unable to pay the full fee today, please select this option. You will have to pay a deposit of 25$ per child today. We will be in touch by email later for the balance and payment options.
If you are unable to pay the full fee today, because you would like to apply for a bursary to cover some of the cost, please select this option.
You will have to pay a deposit of 5$ per child today. We will contact you by email to fill out the bursary request and to discuss payment options.
For accepted staff only, who will have children with them that are too young for the camp program.
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