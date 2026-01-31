CROSSTALK MINISTRIES

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CROSSTALK MINISTRIES

About this event

JYC/YL 2026 Camper Registration

3875 Chem. de Georgeville

Magog, QC J1X 3W2, Canada

Full Camper Fee
$475

Each Camper's registration fee is $475.00 ----------
Note: If you are registering more than 2 campers, please indicate "2" in this field, and the additional camper(s) in the 3+ discount field.

Full Camper Fee - 3+ discount
$425

Each additional child's Camper registration Fee is $425.00 after the first 2.

Deposit Only - Camper Fee
$25

If you are unable to pay the full fee today, please select this option. You will have to pay a deposit of 25$ per child today. We will be in touch by email later for the balance and payment options.

Bursary required - Camper Fee
$5

If you are unable to pay the full fee today, because you would like to apply for a bursary to cover some of the cost, please select this option.
You will have to pay a deposit of 5$ per child today. We will contact you by email to fill out the bursary request and to discuss payment options.

Staff Kid - Registration Fee
$125

For accepted staff only, who will have children with them that are too young for the camp program.

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