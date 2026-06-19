JZ Badminton Member

You will receive: 2 complimentary take-out buffet combo meals every month (up to a $30 value, made by reservation only on Mondays through Fridays at Diamond House Restaurant from 12 PM to 6 PM). 2 complimentary semi-private lessons per month (30 mins sessions). 2 complimentary competitive group lessons per month. 1 complimentary stringing service every 4 months. Court-side coaching at any provincial tournament up to 3 matches per tournament per month (subject to coach availability). Video analysis (5 mins per month), personalized training plan plus everything in the Recreational Racquet Wielder membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).