JZ Badminton Member

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
You will receive: 10% savings on Li-Ning badminton gear purchased directly through the club. 15% off racquet restringing services. 20% off food at Diamond House Restaurant. Early access to event registrations, special pricing for group lessons. Other professional services (such as Real Estate consulting, immigration consulting, accounting, and more) provided by local businesses and professionals. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
You will receive: 1 complimentary open gym pass per week plus every perk in the Starter Community Clubber membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
You will receive: 1 complimentary open gym pass per week for 2 people of the same household (couples, siblings, parent & child, etc).
Renews monthly
You will receive: 4 complimentary open gym pass per month for up to 2 adults and 5 kids of the same household.
Renews monthly
You will receive: 1 complimentary beginner group lesson per week (up to 4 per month) for 1 adult or 1 child plus every perk in the Starter Community Clubber membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
You will receive: 1 complimentary beginner group lesson per person per week (up to 4 per person per month) for 2 adults or 2 kids or 1 adult and 1 child of the same household plus every perk in the Starter Community Clubber membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
You will receive: 1 complimentary take-out buffet combo meal every month (a $15 value, made by reservation only on Mondays through Fridays at Diamond House Restaurant from 12 PM to 6 PM). 1 complimentary semi-private lesson per month (30 minutes - dependent on coach availability). 3 complimentary competitive group lessons per month. Personalized pre-tournament checklist plus every perk in the Recreational Racquet Wielder membership All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
You will receive: 1 complimentary take-out buffet combo meal per person per month (up to a $30 value, made by reservation only on Mondays through Fridays at Diamond House Restaurant from 12 PM to 6 PM). 3 complimentary competitive group lessons per person per month. 1 complimentary semi-private lesson for 2 people per month (30 minutes - dependent on coach availability). Personalized pre-tournament checklist plus every perk in the Recreational Racquet Wielder membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
You will receive: 2 complimentary take-out buffet combo meals every month (up to a $30 value, made by reservation only on Mondays through Fridays at Diamond House Restaurant from 12 PM to 6 PM). 2 complimentary semi-private lessons per month (30 mins sessions). 2 complimentary competitive group lessons per month. 1 complimentary stringing service every 4 months. Court-side coaching at any provincial tournament up to 3 matches per tournament per month (subject to coach availability). Video analysis (5 mins per month), personalized training plan plus everything in the Recreational Racquet Wielder membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
Your organization will receive: 1 complimentary recreational open gym session pass per week. Plus every perk in the Starter Community Clubber membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
Your organization will receive: 1 complimentary take-out buffet combo meals per week (up to 4 per month), made by reservation only on Mondays through Fridays at Diamond House Restaurant. 1 recreational open gym session pass per week. Plus every perk in the Starter Community Clubber membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Renews monthly
Your organization will receive: 1 complimentary group lesson per month (1 hour sessions) for up to 4 employees. 2 complimentary take-out buffet combo meals per week (up to 8 per month), made by reservation only on Mondays through Fridays at Diamond House Restaurant. 1 recreational open gym session pass per week (up to 4 per month) plus every perk in the Starter Community Clubber membership. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons (check bnnb.ca for more info).
Valid until July 28, 2027
Here is where you can become a certified official, a badminton coach and where players can apply for bursaries, and grants towards your education tuition fees. All members must also be a member of Badminton New Brunswick if playing at any open gym session or taking lessons or coaching or officiating at tournaments (check bnnb.ca for more info).
No expiration
You company logo on 10 t-shirts for the winners of the tournament and a shoutout on our Instagram and Facebook pages.
No expiration
Your company's logo on a banner at the tournament where people can take pictures from with the banner as the backdrop and a shoutout on our Instagram and Facebook pages.
No expiration
Your company's name or person's name will be the tournament name. For example "Nike Badminton Tournament" or "Exit Real Estate Badminton Tournament".
Your brand / name awareness will be posted on the provincial sport organization (Badminton New Brunswick official website BNNB.ca) and a shoutout on our Instagram and Facebook pages.
No expiration
Everything combined in Gold, Diamond and Title Sponsorship packages plus any additional branding marketing material can be discussed in person.
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