K9 Advocacy Manitoba

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K9 Advocacy Manitoba

About this raffle

K9 Advocacy Manitoba's Everything Cats Raffle 2026

One ticket
$2

This option provides you with one ticket in to the draw for all 3 prizes


Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page

5 Tickets
$5
This includes 5 tickets

The options provides you with 5 tickets into the draw for all 3 prizes



Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page

15 Tickets
$10
This includes 15 tickets

The options provides you with 15 tickets into the draw for all 3 prizes


Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page

35 Tickets
$20
This includes 35 tickets

The options provides you with 35 tickets into the draw for all 3 prizes


Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page

Sponsor a Kitten/Cat in care *add on ticket*
$22

ADD ON TICKET* (This ticket is an add on to your already purchased ticket, This ticket can not be purchased without purchasing a normal ticket for the draw, this ticket has its own draw and will not be applied to the main baskets)


This additional ticket is used to sponsor a Kitten/Cat that is in our care. The cost of this ticket will purchase a bag of pellet litter ($9.00) and bag or case of wet food ($13.00) for a kitten/cat in our care.


You will be entered into a separate draw for a chance to win one of 2- $50.00 Pet Value Gift Card

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