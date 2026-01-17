K9 Advocacy Manitoba's Everything Cats Raffle 2026

About this raffle
This option provides you with one ticket in to the draw for all 3 prizes
Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page
The options provides you with 5 tickets into the draw for all 3 prizes
Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page
The options provides you with 15 tickets into the draw for all 3 prizes
Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page
The options provides you with 35 tickets into the draw for all 3 prizes
Draws will take place live on Facebook Auction page
ADD ON TICKET* (This ticket is an add on to your already purchased ticket, This ticket can not be purchased without purchasing a normal ticket for the draw, this ticket has its own draw and will not be applied to the main baskets)
This additional ticket is used to sponsor a Kitten/Cat that is in our care. The cost of this ticket will purchase a bag of pellet litter ($9.00) and bag or case of wet food ($13.00) for a kitten/cat in our care.
You will be entered into a separate draw for a chance to win one of 2- $50.00 Pet Value Gift Card
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!