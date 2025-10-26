K9 Advocacy Manitoba's shop

About this shop
Shipping for one item to any where in Canada, If you are purchasing more then one item please add additional shipping
Please add +1 for each item that is being additionally shipped with initial package.
Local pick up Mint Self Storage 1345 Niakwa rd East. If selected a volunteer will reach out to make arrangements
Well Crafted locally by Jason with reclaimed wood. The wall dock includes a double hook for Leashes/ Collars or Harness and for holding a standard roll of poop bags. This item not only keeps your dog walking must needs organized, it also supports K9 Advocacy Manitoba
Price is for one sticker
Sticker is 2.5 inches
Price is for one sticker
Sticker is 2.5 inches
Price is for one sticker
Sticker is 2.5 inches
$50.00 helps feed one Bottle Baby
Provides a can of KMR and bottles w/ nipples. Also, gives you an opportunity to name a kitten you sponsor ( naming is based on availability, when providing a name your name will be used when available)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!