K9 Advocacy Manitoba

Offered by

K9 Advocacy Manitoba

About this shop

K9 Advocacy Manitoba's shop

Shipping To Canada
$30

Shipping for one item to any where in Canada, If you are purchasing more then one item please add additional shipping

Additional item shipping
$5

Please add +1 for each item that is being additionally shipped with initial package.

Local Pick up
Free

Local pick up Mint Self Storage 1345 Niakwa rd East. If selected a volunteer will reach out to make arrangements

Wall Dock item
Wall Dock
$35

Well Crafted locally by Jason with reclaimed wood. The wall dock includes a double hook for Leashes/ Collars or Harness and for holding a standard roll of poop bags. This item not only keeps your dog walking must needs organized, it also supports K9 Advocacy Manitoba

Small Crew Neck Sweater Black item
Small Crew Neck Sweater Black item
Small Crew Neck Sweater Black
$35
Small Crew Neck Sweater Grey item
Small Crew Neck Sweater Grey item
Small Crew Neck Sweater Grey
$35
XL Crew Neck Sweater Black item
XL Crew Neck Sweater Black item
XL Crew Neck Sweater Black
$35
Small T-Shirt Navy Blue item
Small T-Shirt Navy Blue item
Small T-Shirt Navy Blue
$25
Med T-Shirt Navy Blue item
Med T-Shirt Navy Blue item
Med T-Shirt Navy Blue
$25
Med T-Shirt Red item
Med T-Shirt Red item
Med T-Shirt Red
$25
Med T-Shirt Grey item
Med T-Shirt Grey item
Med T-Shirt Grey
$25
Large T-Shirt Navy Blue item
Large T-Shirt Navy Blue item
Large T-Shirt Navy Blue
$25
Large T-Shirt Red item
Large T-Shirt Red item
Large T-Shirt Red
$25
Large T-Shirt Black item
Large T-Shirt Black item
Large T-Shirt Black
$25
Large T-Shirt Grey item
Large T-Shirt Grey item
Large T-Shirt Grey
$25
X-Large T-Shirt Grey item
X-Large T-Shirt Grey
$25
X-Large T-Shirt Black item
X-Large T-Shirt Black item
X-Large T-Shirt Black
$25
X-Large T-Shirt Red item
X-Large T-Shirt Red item
X-Large T-Shirt Red
$25
X-Large T-Shirt Maroon item
X-Large T-Shirt Maroon item
X-Large T-Shirt Maroon
$25
2X-Large T-Shirt Maroon item
2X-Large T-Shirt Maroon item
2X-Large T-Shirt Maroon
$25
2X-Large T-Shirt Red item
2X-Large T-Shirt Red item
2X-Large T-Shirt Red
$25
2X-Large T-Shirt Grey item
2X-Large T-Shirt Grey item
2X-Large T-Shirt Grey
$25
Pompom Toque Black item
Pompom Toque Black
$30
Pompom Toque Grey item
Pompom Toque Grey
$30
Black Sherpa lined Toque Grey item
Black Sherpa lined Toque Grey
$30
2XL Tank Top Grey item
2XL Tank Top Grey item
2XL Tank Top Grey
$20
3XL Tank Top Black item
3XL Tank Top Black item
3XL Tank Top Black
$20
Rescued is my favorite breed sticker item
Rescued is my favorite breed sticker
$5

Price is for one sticker

Sticker is 2.5 inches ​

What's one more sticker item
What's one more sticker
$5

Price is for one sticker

Sticker is 2.5 inches ​

K9 Advocacy Manitoba Foster Volunteer Donate Educate Sticker item
K9 Advocacy Manitoba Foster Volunteer Donate Educate Sticker
$5

Price is for one sticker

Sticker is 2.5 inches ​

Sponsor a Bottle Kitten item
Sponsor a Bottle Kitten
$50

$50.00 helps feed one Bottle Baby

Provides a can of KMR and bottles w/ nipples. Also, gives you an opportunity to name a kitten you sponsor ( naming is based on availability, when providing a name your name will be used when available)

Add a donation for K9 Advocacy Manitoba

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!