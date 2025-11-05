Kanata Knights Bantam Awards

255 Kanata Ave. Unit DD

Ottawa, ON K2T 1K5, Canada

PLAYER - Ticket
free

This ticket is for the PLAYER only - The food includes:

Everyone will Receive:

Kettle Chips & Dip

Cheeseburger Sliders (6 pieces)

Beef sliders topper with cheddar

cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and

tomato

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Topped with garlic butter and 3

cheeses

Chicken and Waffle Sticks

Karaage Chicken and waffle sticks

tossed in a chili maple glaze

Shareable Nachos

Sour cream, tomato salsa cheese

blend, stone-ground corn chips,

peppers, jalapeños,

Cheese Pizza

House tomato sauce, cheese blend

Family Member Buffet Ticket
CA$46

PUB STYLE BUFFET INCLUDES:

House Salad, Fries, Kettle Chips & Dip, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, Nachos, Pizza, Wings, Sliders

DRINKS NOT INCLUDED

COACH/TRAINER/TEAM MANAGER - Ticket
free

PUB STYLE BUFFET INCLUDES:

House Salad, Fries, Kettle Chips & Dip, Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, Nachos, Pizza, Wings, Sliders


addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing