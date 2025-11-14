Karnak Shriners FEZtival of Trees 2025

Womens watch value $3300
Baume & Mercier Riviera
Graciously donated by Chateau d'Ivoire!
Mens watch value $2700
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph
Graciously donated by Chateau d'Ivoire!
Details to come!
Graciously donated by Air Canada Foundation!
Value with tree $2200.
Patrick Roy #33 autographed hockey jersey.
Jacques Lemaire & Yvan Cournoyer autographed framed photo - Montreal Canadiens.
Graciously donated by Club Shriners de la Vallée St-Maurice!
Value $2000
Pets are family
Graciously donated by HAGEN Group!
Value $2000
PS5 with accessories and games
Graciously donated by SITN Foundation!
Value $2850
Wreath and ceramic Christmas tree. Lots of Gift cards, gift baskets, wine, chocolate and a queen size quilt valued at $1500.
Graciously donated by Karnak Ladies Auxillary!
Value $1500
Includes projector, Blu-ray player, movies, AppleTV, games and more!
Graciously donated by STS Aviation Group!
Value $1500
Details to come!
Graciously donated by Pavello Inc!
Value $1500
Details to come!
Graciously donated by Scotiabank!
Value $600
VISA Gift cards & tree.
Graciously donated by WIBCA!
Value $1500
Tools & toys
Graciously donated by Karnak Shriners Divan (Executive)!
Value $1200
Details to come!
Graciously donated by Groupe Loyal Express!
Value $1000
Ninja Hot & Cold Brew drink machine plus lots of other goodies!
Graciously donated by Provigo Le Marche Jean Paquette!
Value $1000
PS5 + games & headset!
Graciously donated by Garoz Production!
Value $1000
Gift cards!
Graciously donated by Gino Berretta!
Value $1000
Disney & Pixar Magic
Graciously donated by Dama Construction!
Value $1000
Gifts for boys & girls!
Graciously donated by Diane Mercier!
Value $850
TV - Movie night at home
Graciously donated by Karnak Motor Corps Unit!
Value $800
Boating & outdoor activites
Graciously donated by Drive a Boat Canada!
Value $500
Ginger bread
Graciously donated by Lachute Shrine Club!
Value $600
DJI Mavic Mini 4K & tree.
Graciously donated by Ronsurance Inc!
Value $500
LEGO Christmas!
Graciously donated by Jeff Jones Printing & Family!
Value $500
Two $250 gift cards
Graciously donated by Le Pois Penché!
Value $700
Two gift cards (tickets) to “ECHO” Feb 2026
Tree & ornaments
Graciously donated by Cirque du Soleil!
Value $500
Details to come.
Graciously donated by Karnak Shriners Directors Unit!
Value $500
Toys & gift cards!
Graciously donated by Daughters of the Nile Oasis Temple 46!
Value $500
18+ Wine tree
Graciously donated by Karnak Shriners Cabiri!
