Karnak Shriners FEZtival of Trees 2025

12001 Bd de Salaberry Entrée #5A

Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9B 2A7, Canada

Tree 01 - Chateau d'Ivoire
$2

Womens watch value $3300
Baume & Mercier Riviera
Graciously donated by Chateau d'Ivoire!


Tree 02 - Chateau d'Ivoire
$2

Mens watch value $2700
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph
Graciously donated by Chateau d'Ivoire!

Tree 03 - Air Canada Foundation
$2

Details to come!
Graciously donated by Air Canada Foundation!

Tree 04 - CSVSM
$2

Value with tree $2200.
Patrick Roy #33 autographed hockey jersey.
Jacques Lemaire & Yvan Cournoyer autographed framed photo - Montreal Canadiens.
Graciously donated by Club Shriners de la Vallée St-Maurice!

Tree 05 - HAGEN Group
$2

Value $2000
Pets are family
Graciously donated by HAGEN Group!


Tree 06 - SITN Foundation
$2

Value $2000
PS5 with accessories and games
Graciously donated by SITN Foundation!

Tree 07 - Karnak Ladies Auxillary
$2

Value $2850

Wreath and ceramic Christmas tree. Lots of Gift cards, gift baskets, wine, chocolate and a queen size quilt valued at $1500.

Graciously donated by Karnak Ladies Auxillary!

Tree 08 - STS Aviation Group
$2

Value $1500

Includes projector, Blu-ray player, movies, AppleTV, games and more!

Graciously donated by STS Aviation Group!

Tree 09 - Pavello Inc.
$2

Value $1500

Details to come!

Graciously donated by Pavello Inc!

Tree 10 - Scotiabank
$2

Value $1500

Details to come!

Graciously donated by Scotiabank!

Tree 11 - WIBCA
$2

Value $600

VISA Gift cards & tree.

Graciously donated by WIBCA!

Tree 12 - Karnak Shriners Divan
$2

Value $1500

Tools & toys

Graciously donated by Karnak Shriners Divan (Executive)!

Tree 13 - Groupe Loyal Express
$2

Value $1200

Details to come!

Graciously donated by Groupe Loyal Express!

Tree 14 - Provigo Le Marche Jean Paquette
$2

Value $1000

Ninja Hot & Cold Brew drink machine plus lots of other goodies! 

Graciously donated by Provigo Le Marche Jean Paquette!

Tree 15 - Garoz Production
$2

Value $1000

PS5 + games & headset!

Graciously donated by Garoz Production!

Tree 16 - Gino Berretta
$2

Value $1000

Gift cards!

Graciously donated by Gino Berretta!

Tree 17 - Dama Construction
$2

Value $1000

Disney & Pixar Magic

Graciously donated by Dama Construction!

Tree 18 - Diane Mercier
$2

Value $1000

Gifts for boys & girls!

Graciously donated by Diane Mercier!

Tree 19 - Karnak Motor Corps
$2

Value $850
TV - Movie night at home

Graciously donated by Karnak Motor Corps Unit!

Tree 20 - Drive a Boat Canada
$2

Value $800
Boating & outdoor activites

Graciously donated by Drive a Boat Canada!

Tree 21 - Lachute Shrine Club
$2

Value $500
Ginger bread

Graciously donated by Lachute Shrine Club!

Tree 22 - Ronsurance
$2

Value $600
DJI Mavic Mini 4K & tree.

Graciously donated by Ronsurance Inc!

Tree 23 - Jeff Jones Printing & Family
$2

Value $500
LEGO Christmas!

Graciously donated by Jeff Jones Printing & Family!

Tree 24 - Le Pois Penché
$2

Value $500
Two $250 gift cards

Graciously donated by Le Pois Penché!

Tree 25 - Cirque du Soleil
$2

Value $700
Two gift cards (tickets) to “ECHO” Feb 2026 
Tree & ornaments
Graciously donated by Cirque du Soleil!

Tree 27 - Karnak Shriners Directors Unit
$2

Value $500
Details to come.

Graciously donated by Karnak Shriners Directors Unit!

Tree 27 - Daughters of the Nile
$2

Value $500
Toys & gift cards!

Graciously donated by Daughters of the Nile Oasis Temple 46!

Tree 28 - Karnak Shriners Cabiri
$2

Value $500
18+ Wine tree

Graciously donated by Karnak Shriners Cabiri!

