Kawartha Community Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

Tickets Purchased prior to March 1 2026. Your ticket includes 18 holes of golf with cart, light lunch, and dinner. Proceeds support the Kawartha Community Foundation’s local grantmaking and community initiatives.
Your ticket includes 18 holes of golf with cart, light lunch, and dinner. Proceeds support the Kawartha Community Foundation’s local grantmaking and community initiatives.
Your ticket includes 18 holes of golf with cart, light lunch, and dinner. Proceeds support the Kawartha Community Foundation’s local grantmaking and community initiatives.
Your ticket includes 18 holes of golf with cart, light lunch, and dinner. Proceeds support the Kawartha Community Foundation’s local grantmaking and community initiatives.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing