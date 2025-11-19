Kawartha Community Foundation Golf Sponsorship

About this shop
Promote your business while supporting community impact. Hole sponsors receive on-course signage recognizing their business and visibility with tournament participants throughout the day.
Gain prominent visibility throughout the tournament as the exclusive cart sponsor. Your logo will appear on event announcements and materials, and your business will be recognized during the tournament and reception. This sponsorship also includes entry for two golfers.
Take center stage as the sponsor of the tournament dinner and awards reception. This premier sponsorship includes entry for a team of four golfers, prominent logo recognition on event signage, and the opportunity to host a display table at the reception while connecting with participants and community leaders.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!