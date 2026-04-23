Kawartha Community Foundation's Volunteer Registration

Thank you for your interest in volunteering with the Kawartha Community Foundation.





By registering as a volunteer, you’ll be joining a network of community-minded individuals who help support our events, outreach efforts, and information-sharing activities across the City of Kawartha Lakes. Volunteers play an important role in strengthening our connection to the community—whether it’s assisting at events, helping share our mission, or engaging with residents and local partners.





This registration form helps us learn more about your interests, availability, and how you’d like to be involved. From there, we’ll connect you with opportunities that align with your skills and interests.





We’re excited to have you be part of building a more connected, informed, and vibrant community.