Kawartha Community Foundation's Volunteer Registration

About the memberships
No expiration
Thank you for your interest in volunteering with the Kawartha Community Foundation.
By registering as a volunteer, you’ll be joining a network of community-minded individuals who help support our events, outreach efforts, and information-sharing activities across the City of Kawartha Lakes. Volunteers play an important role in strengthening our connection to the community—whether it’s assisting at events, helping share our mission, or engaging with residents and local partners.
This registration form helps us learn more about your interests, availability, and how you’d like to be involved. From there, we’ll connect you with opportunities that align with your skills and interests.
We’re excited to have you be part of building a more connected, informed, and vibrant community.
No expiration
Thank you for your interest in serving as an Application Reviewer Committee Member with the Kawartha Community Foundation.
This volunteer role plays an important part in our grantmaking process. As a committee member, you will review and assess funding applications submitted by local charitable organizations and community groups. Your input helps ensure that funding decisions are fair, transparent, and aligned with community needs and priorities.
Committee members are asked to:
This role is ideal for individuals who are community-minded, detail-oriented, and interested in supporting local initiatives that advance well-being across the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Your perspective and experience will help shape meaningful investments in our community—we’re grateful for your interest in contributing to this important work.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!