A group of men in the foreground are holding a large check, while a crowd of men stands behind them in a room with a television mounted on the wall.
Kawartha Lakes 100 Men Who Care

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Kawartha Lakes 100 Men Who Care

About the memberships

Kawartha Lakes 100 Men Who Care 2026 Annual Memberships

Annual Membership
$408

Renews yearly on: December 31

Annual Membership

Become a member of 100 Men of Kawartha Lakes with an annual contribution of $408, representing four quarterly donations of $102x4.


Your membership combines with the contributions of fellow members to create meaningful support for local charities and community initiatives across Kawartha Lakes. Members have the opportunity to nominate charities, participate in quarterly voting, and help direct funding where it can make the greatest impact.


One annual contribution. Four opportunities to give. Lasting impact in our community.

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