Kawartha Lakes 100 Men Who Care 2026 Annual Memberships

Annual Membership

Become a member of 100 Men of Kawartha Lakes with an annual contribution of $408, representing four quarterly donations of $102x4.





Your membership combines with the contributions of fellow members to create meaningful support for local charities and community initiatives across Kawartha Lakes. Members have the opportunity to nominate charities, participate in quarterly voting, and help direct funding where it can make the greatest impact.





One annual contribution. Four opportunities to give. Lasting impact in our community.