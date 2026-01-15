Keep Your Head Up Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
See Description Below
Starting bid
Valued at $100.00
Donated by: The Waters Spa
Details:
Physical gift card to the spa located in Waterloo.
Services include:
-Manicures and pedicures
-Massage therapy
-Facials
-Hair removals
-Body treatments
-Spa packages
Starting bid
Valued at $75.00
Donated by: The Keg & Anonymous
The Keg Steakhouse Bar Gift Card (Digital).
Starting bid
Valued at $180.00
Donated by: Golfplay Kitchener-Waterloo
Details:
VIP Golf Party - 2 hours in our VIP simulator lounge along with two stone-oven pizzas. Can be redeemed at Waterloo or Kitchener location. Expires Oct 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $260.00
Donated by: McIntyre Family
Details:
Features a 3.5” color HD touchscreen that provides GPS distance and music information, along with premium quality audio and the ability to receive audible GPS distances, 1st tee introductions and custom sound bites, the Wingman HD offers golfers a “best in class” audio experience on the course. Combining GPS and Bluetooth technologies and featuring an all-new color HD touchscreen, the Wingman HD provides players audible and visual front, center, and back distances, and up to six visual hazards per hole, all while listening to the music of their choice.
FEATURES
https://www.bushnellgolfcanada.com/products/wingman-hd-gps-speaker?_pos=1&_psq=wingman+hd&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Starting bid
Valued at $650.00
Donated by: Mike & Dana Corrado (*super host on Airbnb)
Details:
Rental Dates Friday, June 19, 2026 - Monday, June 22, 2026
4 guests - 1 bedroom - 2 beds - 1 bath
The cottage is light and airy, decorated in crisp white and navy theme. It is a 3 minute walk to the beach and 3 minutes to downtown shops, restaurants and attractions. A perfect getaway for couples or small families as the cottage provides, beach chairs, umbrella, sand toys, and noodles.
The space: The cottage is conveniently located in close proximity to the main street and all the shops, restaurants. It is a 1 hour drive to picturesque Tobermory, 20 minutes to Owen Sound or 15 minutes to Southampton.
Guest access: There is a private front porch and a large back deck with table, chairs and a BBQ, also a wagon/bikes available for use as well but bring your own helmets. Included is a fire pit which is shared with others for evening bonfires.
Contact [email protected] for more information!
Starting bid
Valued at $475.00
Donated by: Mike & Dana Corrado (*super host on Airbnb)
Details:
Rental Dates Friday, Sept. 18, 2026- Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026
4 guests - 1 bedroom - 2 beds - 1 bath
The cottage is light and airy, decorated in crisp white and navy theme. It is a 3 minute walk to the beach and 3 minutes to downtown shops, restaurants and attractions. A perfect getaway for couples or small families as the cottage provides, beach chairs, umbrella, sand toys, and noodles.
The space: The cottage is conveniently located in close proximity to the main street and all the shops, restaurants. It is a 1 hour drive to picturesque Tobermory, 20 minutes to Owen Sound or 15 minutes to Southampton.
Guest access: There is a private front porch and a large back deck with table, chairs and a BBQ, also a wagon/bikes available for use as well but bring your own helmets. Included is a firepit which is shared with others for evening bonfires.
Contact [email protected] for more information!
Starting bid
Valued at $40.00
Donated by:
Mediterraneo Family Restaurant
Details:
Mediterraneo, Greek & Mediterranean Family Restaurant Waterloo physical gift-card.
Starting bid
Valued at $600.00
Donated by: Cambridge Symphony Orchestra
Details:
4 VIP Front Row Tickets to the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra's Movie Magic III at the Tapestry Hall Friday May 29th, 2026.
Doors open @7pm and the concert runs from 8-10pm.
Note: VIP tickets are not publicly available for sale.
Starting bid
Valued at $100.00
Donated by:
$50.00 Gift Card - Corrado Family
Gift Basket - Farm Boy Canada
Details:
Gift Basket (value of $50.00)
Items:
-Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn
-Organic Cucumber Melon Sparkling Water
-Milk Chocolate Double Roasted Almonds
-Double Baked Parm, garlic & herb Cracker
-Chocolate Chip Cookies
-Lemon Garlic with Honey Dressing
-Louisiana Style Cajun Mix
-Banana Bread Carmel Sauce
-Organic English Breakfast Black Tea
-Foldable Bag
Items in basket may contain: Nuts (Almonds, Peanuts), Eggs, Tree Nuts, Sesame, Wheat (Gluten), Soy, Fish, Coconut.
Starting bid
Valued at 100.00
Donated by:
$50.00 Gift Card - Corrado Family
Gift Basket - Farm Boy Canada
Details:
Gift Basket (value of $50.00)
Items
-Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn
-Organic Cucumber Melon Sparkling Water
-Milk Chocolate Double Roasted Almonds
-Parmesan, Garlic & Herb Pita Crackers
-Chocolate Chip Cookies
-Lemon Garlic with Honey Dressing
-Louisiana Style Cajun Mix
-Banana Bread Caramel Sauce
-Organic English Breakfast Black Tea
-Foldable Bag
Items in basket may contain: Nuts (Almonds, Peanuts), Eggs, Tree Nuts, Sesame, Wheat (Gluten), Soy, Fish, Coconut.
Starting bid
Valued at $50.00
Donated by: Crock-a-Doodle Waterloo
Details:
Physical Gift card (use for experience of pottery painting or pottery item.)
Starting bid
Value: $100.00
Donated by: 3 Gen Organic
Details:
$100 Physical Gift Card for 3 Gen Organic products.
3Gen Organics is a multi generation Certified Organic Farm. They raise Non GMO/Chemical Free Humane hogs and are proud to offer a complete line of single origin certified organic pork products. All products are available for pickup at the farm or delivery.
The farm is located between Drayton and Elmira Ontario.
Starting bid
Valued at $200
Donated by: Greenhorizons Sod Farms
Details:
1 BigYellowBag® Quality Black Garden Soil.
Starting bid
Valued at $230.00
Donated by: McIntyre Family
Details:
Enjoy the ease and convenience of GPS distances around the course with the Phantom 3 Slope. It features a large, easy-to-read touchscreen display, an integrated BITE magnetic cart mount, and GreenView with moveable pin placement.
Phantom 3 Slope Includes:
• Phantom 3 Slope Golf GPS Device
• USB-A to USB-C Charging Cable
• Belt Clip
• Carabiner
https://www.bushnellgolfcanada.com/products/phantom-3-slope-gps?_pos=1&_psq=phan&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Starting bid
Valued at $85.00
Donated by: Rocky Mountain Soap Co.
Details:
Shipped to your house
Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set
-Citrus for Days (Bath & body set): Blood Orange & Grapefruit Everything Wash (240mL)
-Blood Orange & Grapefruit Daily Oat Lotion (240mL)
-Juicy Orange Bar Soap (100g)
-Juicy Orange Bath Bomb
-Blood Orange & Grapefruit Body Oil (100mL)
Starting bid
Valued at $70.00
Donated by:
1. Poppy's Bagel and Bakery
2. Anonymous Donor
3. Seven Shores Cafe
Details:
1.Poppy's Bagel and Bakery Waterloo physical gift card for $25.00.
2.Starbucks Canada gift card for $20.00.
https://www.starbucks.ca/
3. Seven Shores Cafe Waterloo physical gift card for $25.00.
https://www.sevenshores.ca/
Starting bid
Valued at $50.00
Donated by: Sweets by Jess
Details:
Virtual gift card for Sweets by Jess. Business located in Stratford, with services to the Waterloo Region.
Custom made sweets:
-Cakes
-Cupcakes
-Cookies
-Cake Pops
https://bakesy.shop/b/sweets-by-jess-1
Starting bid
Valued at $200.00
Donated by: Vogel Family
Details:
2 x $100 Gift cards to Home Hardware Canada.
Starting bid
Valued at $125.00
Donated by: Centre in the Square
Details:
2 tickets to Pavlo & Daniel Emmet performance Friday, May 8th @8pm.
"When Greek guitarist Pavlo teams up with powerhouse vocalist Daniel Emmet, an America’s Got Talent finalist, the result is a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Together, they blend Mediterranean rhythms with soaring operatic-pop vocals to create an unforgettable evening of music. Expect a rich mix of fiery instrumentals, heartfelt ballads, and powerful duets, delivered with passion and precision."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On1Hs4o49io&t=7s
Starting bid
Valued at $100.00
Donated by: Head in the Clouds - Kitchener
Details:
Gift card for the head spa (Kitchener location).
Services include:
-Facial massage
-Head massage
-Hair wash (double shampoo)
-Scalp exfoliation
-Red light therapy
-Shoulder massage with hot stones
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