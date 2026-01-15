Hosted by

Keep Your Head Up Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Keep Your Head Up Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

See Description Below

$100 Gift Card to The Waters Spa item
$100 Gift Card to The Waters Spa
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $100.00


Donated by: The Waters Spa


Details:
Physical gift card to the spa located in Waterloo.

Services include:
-Manicures and pedicures

-Massage therapy

-Facials

-Hair removals

-Body treatments

-Spa packages


https://www.thewatersspa.com/

$75.00 The Keg Gift Card item
$75.00 The Keg Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $75.00


Donated by: The Keg & Anonymous


The Keg Steakhouse Bar Gift Card (Digital).


https://thekeg.com/en

Golfplay VIP Experience item
Golfplay VIP Experience item
Golfplay VIP Experience
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $180.00


Donated by: Golfplay Kitchener-Waterloo


Details:
VIP Golf Party - 2 hours in our VIP simulator lounge along with two stone-oven pizzas. Can be redeemed at Waterloo or Kitchener location. Expires Oct 31, 2026.


https://www.golfplay.ca/

Bushnell Golf: Wingman HD GPS Speaker item
Bushnell Golf: Wingman HD GPS Speaker item
Bushnell Golf: Wingman HD GPS Speaker
$130

Starting bid

Valued at $260.00


Donated by: McIntyre Family


Details:


Features a 3.5” color HD touchscreen that provides GPS distance and music information, along with premium quality audio and the ability to receive audible GPS distances, 1st tee introductions and custom sound bites, the Wingman HD offers golfers a “best in class” audio experience on the course. Combining GPS and Bluetooth technologies and featuring an all-new color HD touchscreen, the Wingman HD provides players audible and visual front, center, and back distances, and up to six visual hazards per hole, all while listening to the music of their choice.


FEATURES

  • 3.5” Color HD Touchscreen
  • Improved Audio Quality
  • 2x 10 Watt Speakers, with 2 Passive Radiators
  • Bidirectional Speaker Placement for 360° Sound
  • Dynamic Audio Adjustment (speaker volume increases when you speed up and decreases when you slow down; default is off, turn feature on in App)
  • Audible & Visual Front/Center/Back Distances
  • GreenView & HoleView
  • MyBag/Today’s Distances
  • Shot Distance Calculator
  • Score Entry & Scorecard
  • Integrated BITE Magnetic Cart Mount
  • Indoor/Outdoor Mode
  • Updated Hazards with Dynamic Hazards &amp; Icons
  • IPX67 Fully Dustproof &amp; Waterproof
  • Tee Intros & Custom Sound Bites
  • TWS Speaker Pairing to Other Wingman HDs (up to 100)
  • Up to 6 Hours of Battery Life (Varies by Use)


https://www.bushnellgolfcanada.com/products/wingman-hd-gps-speaker?_pos=1&_psq=wingman+hd&_ss=e&_v=1.0

3 Nights Stay Sauble Cottage Rental: Early Summer item
3 Nights Stay Sauble Cottage Rental: Early Summer item
3 Nights Stay Sauble Cottage Rental: Early Summer
$325

Starting bid

Valued at $650.00


Donated by: Mike & Dana Corrado (*super host on Airbnb)


Details:
Rental Dates Friday, June 19, 2026 - Monday, June 22, 2026


4 guests - 1 bedroom - 2 beds - 1 bath

The cottage is light and airy, decorated in crisp white and navy theme. It is a 3 minute walk to the beach and 3 minutes to downtown shops, restaurants and attractions. A perfect getaway for couples or small families as the cottage provides, beach chairs, umbrella, sand toys, and noodles.


The space: The cottage is conveniently located in close proximity to the main street and all the shops, restaurants. It is a 1 hour drive to picturesque Tobermory, 20 minutes to Owen Sound or 15 minutes to Southampton.

Guest access: There is a private front porch and a large back deck with table, chairs and a BBQ, also a wagon/bikes available for use as well but bring your own helmets. Included is a fire pit which is shared with others for evening bonfires.



Contact [email protected] for more information!

2 Night Stay Sauble Cottage Rental: Early Fall item
2 Night Stay Sauble Cottage Rental: Early Fall item
2 Night Stay Sauble Cottage Rental: Early Fall
$175

Starting bid

Valued at $475.00


Donated by: Mike & Dana Corrado (*super host on Airbnb)


Details:
Rental Dates Friday, Sept. 18, 2026- Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026


4 guests - 1 bedroom - 2 beds - 1 bath

The cottage is light and airy, decorated in crisp white and navy theme. It is a 3 minute walk to the beach and 3 minutes to downtown shops, restaurants and attractions. A perfect getaway for couples or small families as the cottage provides, beach chairs, umbrella, sand toys, and noodles.


The space: The cottage is conveniently located in close proximity to the main street and all the shops, restaurants. It is a 1 hour drive to picturesque Tobermory, 20 minutes to Owen Sound or 15 minutes to Southampton.

Guest access: There is a private front porch and a large back deck with table, chairs and a BBQ, also a wagon/bikes available for use as well but bring your own helmets. Included is a firepit which is shared with others for evening bonfires.


Contact [email protected] for more information!

$40 Mediterraneo Restaurant Gift Card item
$40 Mediterraneo Restaurant Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $40.00


Donated by:
Mediterraneo Family Restaurant


Details:

Mediterraneo, Greek & Mediterranean Family Restaurant Waterloo physical gift-card.


https://www.mediterraneokw.com/

4 VIP Tickets for the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra item
4 VIP Tickets for the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra item
4 VIP Tickets for the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $600.00


Donated by: Cambridge Symphony Orchestra


Details:
4 VIP Front Row Tickets to the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra's Movie Magic III at the Tapestry Hall Friday May 29th, 2026.

Doors open @7pm and the concert runs from 8-10pm.

Note: VIP tickets are not publicly available for sale.


https://www.cambridgeorchestra.ca/

Farm Boy Gift Basket & Gift Card item
Farm Boy Gift Basket & Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $100.00


Donated by:

$50.00 Gift Card - Corrado Family

Gift Basket - Farm Boy Canada


Details:

Gift Basket (value of $50.00)

Items:

-Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

-Organic Cucumber Melon Sparkling Water

-Milk Chocolate Double Roasted Almonds 

-Double Baked Parm, garlic & herb Cracker

-Chocolate Chip Cookies

-Lemon Garlic with Honey Dressing

-Louisiana Style Cajun Mix 

-Banana Bread Carmel Sauce

-Organic English Breakfast Black Tea

-Foldable Bag 


Items in basket may contain: Nuts (Almonds, Peanuts), Eggs, Tree Nuts, Sesame, Wheat (Gluten), Soy, Fish, Coconut.


https://www.farmboy.ca/

Farm Boy Gift Basket & Gift Card #2 item
Farm Boy Gift Basket & Gift Card #2
$30

Starting bid

Valued at 100.00


Donated by:

$50.00 Gift Card - Corrado Family

Gift Basket - Farm Boy Canada


Details:
Gift Basket (value of $50.00)

Items

-Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

-Organic Cucumber Melon Sparkling Water

-Milk Chocolate Double Roasted Almonds 

-Parmesan, Garlic & Herb Pita Crackers

-Chocolate Chip Cookies

-Lemon Garlic with Honey Dressing

-Louisiana Style Cajun Mix 

-Banana Bread Caramel Sauce

-Organic English Breakfast Black Tea

-Foldable Bag 


Items in basket may contain: Nuts (Almonds, Peanuts), Eggs, Tree Nuts, Sesame, Wheat (Gluten), Soy, Fish, Coconut.


https://www.farmboy.ca/

$50 Gift Card to Crock-a-Doodle item
$50 Gift Card to Crock-a-Doodle
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $50.00


Donated by: Crock-a-Doodle Waterloo


Details:
Physical Gift card (use for experience of pottery painting or pottery item.)

https://crockadoodle.com/waterloo/

$100 Gift Card for 3 Gen Organic item
$100 Gift Card for 3 Gen Organic
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100.00

Donated by: 3 Gen Organic


Details:
$100 Physical Gift Card for 3 Gen Organic products.


3Gen Organics is a multi generation Certified Organic Farm. They raise Non GMO/Chemical Free Humane hogs and are proud to offer a complete line of single origin certified organic pork products. All products are available for pickup at the farm or delivery.

  • Organic Pork Products
  • Organic Chicken
  • Organic Beef
  • Organic Flour and other Pantry Items
  • Organic Produce
  • Pastured fed eggs

The farm is located between Drayton and Elmira Ontario.

BigYellowBag® from Greenhorizons Sod Farms item
BigYellowBag® from Greenhorizons Sod Farms
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $200


Donated by: Greenhorizons Sod Farms


Details:
1 BigYellowBag® Quality Black Garden Soil.


https://greenhorizonssod.com/

Bushnell Golf: Phantom 3 Slope GS item
Bushnell Golf: Phantom 3 Slope GS item
Bushnell Golf: Phantom 3 Slope GS
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $230.00


Donated by: McIntyre Family


Details:


Enjoy the ease and convenience of GPS distances around the course with the Phantom 3 Slope. It features a large, easy-to-read touchscreen display, an integrated BITE magnetic cart mount, and GreenView with moveable pin placement.

FEATURES

  • Touchscreen - The Phantom 3 is designed with a touchscreen and an intuitive UI that includes features such as auto course/hole recognition, auto score prompt and auto course updates. These upgrades are designed to minimize your interaction with the device to allow you to stay focused on your game.
  • BITE Magnetic Cart Mount - We have improved texturing and provided more surface area to give the Phantom 3 Slope more BITE than ever.
  • Accurate Distances - Phantom 3 Slope comes preloaded with 38,000+ worldwide courses and features large, easy-to-read front, center and back distances.
  • Hazard Distances - Get the info to plan your best shot with up to 6 hazard/layup distances per hole.
  • Greenview - Cycle through the different pin locations and select to get a more precise distance to the flag
  • Extended Battery Life - The rechargeable battery of the Phantom 3 Slope is long lasting and provides up to 18 hrs (4 rounds of golf typically) on a charge
  • Shot Distance Calculator - Want to know how far you hit it? The shot distance calculator will do it for you
  • Auto Course Recognition - Once in Play Golf mode, the Phantom 3 Slope automatically finds the courses closest to your location.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

Phantom 3 Slope Includes:

• Phantom 3 Slope Golf GPS Device
• USB-A to USB-C Charging Cable
• Belt Clip
• Carabiner


https://www.bushnellgolfcanada.com/products/phantom-3-slope-gps?_pos=1&_psq=phan&_ss=e&_v=1.0

$85 Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set item
$85 Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $85.00

Donated by: Rocky Mountain Soap Co.


Details:

Shipped to your house


Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Gift Set
-Citrus for Days (Bath & body set): Blood Orange & Grapefruit Everything Wash (240mL)

-Blood Orange & Grapefruit Daily Oat Lotion (240mL)

-Juicy Orange Bar Soap (100g)

-Juicy Orange Bath Bomb
-Blood Orange & Grapefruit Body Oil (100mL)


https://www.rockymountainsoap.com/

Coffee and Treat Gift Card Bundle item
Coffee and Treat Gift Card Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $70.00


Donated by:
1. Poppy's Bagel and Bakery

2. Anonymous Donor

3. Seven Shores Cafe


Details:
1.Poppy's Bagel and Bakery Waterloo physical gift card for $25.00.

https://atpoppys.ca/


2.Starbucks Canada gift card for $20.00.
https://www.starbucks.ca/

3. Seven Shores Cafe Waterloo physical gift card for $25.00.
https://www.sevenshores.ca/

$50 Gift Card for Sweets by Jess item
$50 Gift Card for Sweets by Jess item
$50 Gift Card for Sweets by Jess
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $50.00


Donated by: Sweets by Jess


Details:
Virtual gift card for Sweets by Jess. Business located in Stratford, with services to the Waterloo Region.


Custom made sweets:

-Cakes

-Cupcakes

-Cookies

-Cake Pops

https://bakesy.shop/b/sweets-by-jess-1

$200 Gift Card to Home Hardware item
$200 Gift Card to Home Hardware
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $200.00


Donated by: Vogel Family


Details:
2 x $100 Gift cards to Home Hardware Canada.


https://www.homehardware.ca/en/

2 Tickets to Centre in the Square Performance (May 8th) item
2 Tickets to Centre in the Square Performance (May 8th) item
2 Tickets to Centre in the Square Performance (May 8th)
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $125.00


Donated by: Centre in the Square


Details:
2 tickets to Pavlo & Daniel Emmet performance Friday, May 8th @8pm.

"When Greek guitarist Pavlo teams up with powerhouse vocalist Daniel Emmet, an America’s Got Talent finalist, the result is a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Together, they blend Mediterranean rhythms with soaring operatic-pop vocals to create an unforgettable evening of music. Expect a rich mix of fiery instrumentals, heartfelt ballads, and powerful duets, delivered with passion and precision."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On1Hs4o49io&t=7s


https://centreinthesquare.com/event/pavlo-daniel-emmet/

Gift Card at Head in the Clouds Head Spa item
Gift Card at Head in the Clouds Head Spa
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $100.00


Donated by: Head in the Clouds - Kitchener


Details:

Gift card for the head spa (Kitchener location).
Services include:
-Facial massage

-Head massage

-Hair wash (double shampoo)

-Scalp exfoliation

-Red light therapy

-Shoulder massage with hot stones


https://www.headinthecloudsheadspa.ca/

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