Keep Your Head Up Silent Auction 2026

Valued at $650.00





Donated by: Mike & Dana Corrado (*super host on Airbnb)



Details:

Rental Dates Friday, June 19, 2026 - Monday, June 22, 2026





4 guests - 1 bedroom - 2 beds - 1 bath

The cottage is light and airy, decorated in crisp white and navy theme. It is a 3 minute walk to the beach and 3 minutes to downtown shops, restaurants and attractions. A perfect getaway for couples or small families as the cottage provides, beach chairs, umbrella, sand toys, and noodles.





The space: The cottage is conveniently located in close proximity to the main street and all the shops, restaurants. It is a 1 hour drive to picturesque Tobermory, 20 minutes to Owen Sound or 15 minutes to Southampton.

Guest access: There is a private front porch and a large back deck with table, chairs and a BBQ, also a wagon/bikes available for use as well but bring your own helmets. Included is a fire pit which is shared with others for evening bonfires.









Contact [email protected] for more information!