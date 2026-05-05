Hakka Tsung Tsin Association of Edmonton

Hosted by

Hakka Tsung Tsin Association of Edmonton

About this event

Kejia Festival 2026 Sponsorships

9999 Grierson Hill NW

Edmonton, AB T5H 2G3, Canada

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Video wall: 150 rotations over festival (20-25 sec ad)

Lawn signs: 5 placement(s) (15" x 10")

Booth rental: 1 booth ($350 value)

Reserved seating: 4 front-row seats with dignitaries

On-stage announcement: 5-minute MC announcement from main stage

Logo on event website & digital channels

Social media feature (dedicated post)

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Video wall: 90 rotations over festival (20-25 sec video)

Lawn signs: 2 placement(s) (15" x 10")

Booth rental: 1 booth ($350 value)

Reserved seating: 2 front-row seats with dignitaries

Logo on event website & digital channels

Social media mentions (5 posts)

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Video wall: 60 rotations over festival (20-25 sec video)

Lawn signs: 2 placement(s) (15" x 10")

Logo on event website & digital channels

Social media mention (2 posts)

Community Sponsor
$500

Video wall: 25 rotations over festival (20-25 sec video)

Lawn signs: 1 placement(s) (15" x 10")

Logo on event website & digital channels

Social media mention (1 post)

20 second video (Shown 25x)
$175

25 plays of your 25-second ad spread across the full festival schedule

20 second video (Shown 60x)
$350

60 plays of your 25-second ad spread across the full festival schedule

20 second video (Shown 90x)
$500

90 plays of your 25-second ad spread across the full festival schedule

Lawn Sign Placement
$150

One 15" x 10" sign placed in the festival area

Speaking Opportunity
$1,500

Speaking slot from the main stage (subject to schedule)

Logo on Event Website and Social Media
$100

Your logo featured on the official festival website and digital

channels

TShirt Logo
$1,000

Your brand logo will be permanently printed on the official Kejia Festival 2026 volunteer shirts, worn by volunteers throughout all three days of the festival. With an expected 10,000+ attendees moving through Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, your logo travels with every volunteer interaction — at entry points, stages, food areas, and exhibit halls. Shirt spots are limited to 4 placements total.

Logo on Poster
$700

Your brand logo will be featured on the official Kejia Festival 2026 promotional poster, distributed digitally across multiple high-traffic Edmonton platforms including the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Downtown Association, and 10+ additional community and cultural websites.

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