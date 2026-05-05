Kejia Festival 2026 Sponsorships

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About this event
Video wall: 150 rotations over festival (20-25 sec ad)
Lawn signs: 5 placement(s) (15" x 10")
Booth rental: 1 booth ($350 value)
Reserved seating: 4 front-row seats with dignitaries
On-stage announcement: 5-minute MC announcement from main stage
Logo on event website & digital channels
Social media feature (dedicated post)
Video wall: 90 rotations over festival (20-25 sec video)
Lawn signs: 2 placement(s) (15" x 10")
Booth rental: 1 booth ($350 value)
Reserved seating: 2 front-row seats with dignitaries
Logo on event website & digital channels
Social media mentions (5 posts)
Video wall: 60 rotations over festival (20-25 sec video)
Lawn signs: 2 placement(s) (15" x 10")
Logo on event website & digital channels
Social media mention (2 posts)
Video wall: 25 rotations over festival (20-25 sec video)
Lawn signs: 1 placement(s) (15" x 10")
Logo on event website & digital channels
Social media mention (1 post)
25 plays of your 25-second ad spread across the full festival schedule
60 plays of your 25-second ad spread across the full festival schedule
90 plays of your 25-second ad spread across the full festival schedule
One 15" x 10" sign placed in the festival area
Speaking slot from the main stage (subject to schedule)
Your logo featured on the official festival website and digital
channels
Your brand logo will be permanently printed on the official Kejia Festival 2026 volunteer shirts, worn by volunteers throughout all three days of the festival. With an expected 10,000+ attendees moving through Louise McKinney Riverfront Park, your logo travels with every volunteer interaction — at entry points, stages, food areas, and exhibit halls. Shirt spots are limited to 4 placements total.
Your brand logo will be featured on the official Kejia Festival 2026 promotional poster, distributed digitally across multiple high-traffic Edmonton platforms including the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Downtown Association, and 10+ additional community and cultural websites.
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