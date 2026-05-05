Kejia Festival - Dessert Vendor

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About this event
The Vendor Fee of $350 CAD + GST grants the Vendor the right to operate at the festival for three (3) consecutive days. This fee includes access to a designated vendor space and shared electrical power, if required.
Vendor Responsibilities
Vendors are solely responsible for providing and setting up all necessary equipment, including but not limited to: tent(s), tables, chairs, décor, lighting, extension cords, and a fully functional point-of-sale system. Vendors must ensure their setup complies with all applicable safety and operational standards.
Setup & Inspection Requirements
The festival is subject to inspection by the City of Edmonton, Alberta Health Services, and the Edmonton Fire Department on
September 4, 2026, at approximately 11:00 AM.
All hot food vendors must strictly comply with requirements set by:
Important:
Failure to meet any regulatory requirement may result in immediate removal from the festival without refund.
All vendors must carry valid general liability insurance (recommended minimum: $2,000,000 CAD).
The festival organizers assume no responsibility or liability for any loss, damage, theft, injury, illness, or claims arising from vendor participation, including food-related incidents.
Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless the festival organizers, partners, sponsors, and affiliates from any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from their operations, products, staff, or equipment.
Parking
No complimentary parking is provided. Vendors are responsible for securing and paying for their own parking.
Fees & Refund Policy
All vendor fees are non-refundable, including but not limited to cancellations due to weather conditions, vendor inability to attend, or failure to pass inspections.
The sole exception to this policy is in the event the festival is officially cancelled by the organizers due to a directive from the City of Edmonton.
Power Usage
Power access, is shared and. Vendors must ensure their equipment does not exceed reasonable usage levels and must bring appropriate, safety-compliant extension cords and connections.
Right to Refuse or Remove
The organizers reserve the right to refuse participation or remove any vendor at their sole discretion for non-compliance with these terms, safety concerns, or conduct deemed detrimental to the festival, without refund.
Force Majeure
The organizers shall not be held liable for delays, interruptions, or cancellations due to circumstances beyond their control, including but not limited to acts of God, extreme weather, government orders, or public safety concerns.
By purchasing a vendor space, the Vendor acknowledges and agrees to all terms outlined above.
$200 + Tax
Add shared electrical access to your booth setup.
Power is limited and distributed across multiple vendors. Vendors must ensure their total power usage remains within reasonable limits and is compatible with standard event power supply. All vendors are required to bring their own heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cords and connections.
Power availability is not guaranteed for high-load equipment (e.g., large fryers, multiple heating elements).
Vendors with significant electrical needs should plan accordingly or consult with organizers in advance.
$175 + GST
On-site propane supply and/or approved propane usage for cooking.
Vendors using propane must comply with all fire safety regulations, including those set by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. All propane tanks, connections, and appliances must be in good working condition and approved for commercial use.
Propane setups are subject to inspection. Vendors are responsible for safe operation, proper storage, and adherence to all safety requirements. Additional safety equipment (e.g., fire extinguishers) may be required.
$50 + GST
Access to designated greywater disposal services during the festival.
Vendors must not dispose of wastewater (including food waste, oils, or grease) on the ground, in storm drains, or in non-designated areas. All wastewater must be properly contained and disposed of using approved greywater facilities.
Failure to comply may result in removal from the event without refund.
This top freezer refrigerator provides extra convenience and customizable storage
Features adjustable shelves and door bins.
Dimensions: (Height x Width x Depth)
59" x 23" x 26"
$75 Cleaning/Damage Deposit is included in this price, and will be refunded by equipment supplier if returned in original condition. Price is for all 3 days.
Dimensions = 3' x 2' x 2'
Grill Area = 864 sq. in
Weight 160 lbs
90,000 BTU
37" High
36" Wide
20" Deep
Handles stick out 6" on either side
$47.50 Cleaning/Damage Deposit is included in this price, and will be refunded by equipment supplier if returned in original condition. Price is for all 3 days.
Heavy Pot Range
-uses propane gas
-36" wide x 30" deep frame
-4 - 40,000 BTU round open top burners
-4 - 18" x 13-1/2" cast iron grates
-large 31-1/2" oven with porcelain and aluminized lining,
-1 rack with 3 rack positions
-stainless steel exterior
-NSF, ETL
$75 Cleaning/Damage Deposit is included in this price, and will be refunded by equipment supplier if returned in original condition. Price is for all 3 days.
This unit has two 5 gallon removable fresh water tanks and two 7.5 gallon removable grey (waste) water tanks. There is a back splash with easy-to-access soap and paper towel dispensers. Access to power required.
- Water heater and water pump
- Stainless Steel construction is durable in high-traffic areas
- Municipal water and drain hookups
- Foot petal to turn taps on
- 120v/60/1-ph
- 12' power cord
- Height: 38.25"
- Width: 25.25"
- Length: 34.38"
- Weight: 218 pounds
$47.50 Cleaning/Damage Deposit is included in this price, and will be refunded by equipment supplier if returned in original condition. Price is for all 3 days.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!