Kejia Festival - Retail Vendor

The Vendor Fee of $350 CAD + GST grants the Vendor the right to operate at the festival for three (3) consecutive days. This fee includes access to a designated vendor space and shared electrical power, if required.





Vendor Responsibilities

Vendors are solely responsible for providing and setting up all necessary equipment, including but not limited to: tent(s), tables, chairs, décor, lighting, extension cords, and a fully functional point-of-sale system. Vendors must ensure their setup complies with all applicable safety and operational standards.

Setup & Inspection Requirements

The festival is subject to inspection by the City of Edmonton, Alberta Health Services, and the Edmonton Fire Department on September 4, 2026, at approximately 11:00 AM.

Vendors must arrive, unload, and be fully set up by no later than 10:30 AM on September 4, 2026 .

Earliest permitted arrival time is 6:00 AM on the same day.

Failure to meet setup deadlines may result in removal from the event without refund.

Parking



No complimentary parking is provided. Vendors are responsible for securing and paying for their own parking.

Fees & Refund Policy



All vendor fees are non-refundable, including but not limited to cancellations due to weather conditions, vendor inability to attend, or failure to pass inspections.

The sole exception to this policy is in the event the festival is officially cancelled by the organizers due to a directive from the City of Edmonton.





Compliance & Permits

Vendors are responsible for obtaining and maintaining all required permits, licenses, and approvals necessary to operate. Vendors must comply with all municipal, provincial, and federal laws, regulations, and bylaws.





Insurance & Liability

Vendors are strongly advised to carry their own general liability insurance. The festival organizers assume no responsibility or liability for any loss, damage, theft, injury, or claims arising from vendor participation. Vendors agree to indemnify and hold harmless the festival organizers, its partners, and affiliates from any and all claims, damages, or liabilities resulting from their operations.





Power Usage

Power access, is shared and. Vendors must ensure their equipment does not exceed reasonable usage levels and must bring appropriate, safety-compliant extension cords and connections.





Right to Refuse or Remove



The organizers reserve the right to refuse participation or remove any vendor at their sole discretion for non-compliance with these terms, safety concerns, or conduct deemed detrimental to the festival, without refund.





Force Majeure

The organizers shall not be held liable for delays, interruptions, or cancellations due to circumstances beyond their control, including but not limited to acts of God, extreme weather, government orders, or public safety concerns.





By purchasing a vendor space, the Vendor acknowledges and agrees to all terms outlined above.