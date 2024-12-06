Kentro Forum 2025

Kentro would like to support the next generation AND those upping their game with professional development though full-time study. Students get special pricing for attendance. Price includes registration + meals/snacks.
Kentro would like to support the next generation AND those upping their game with professional development though full-time study. Students get special pricing for attendance. Price includes registration + meals/snacks.
Online--VIRTUAL!
$70
Can't make it in person? We'll be live streaming the times of worship and all the plenary sessions. **Please note the workshops will NOT be recorded.
Can't make it in person? We'll be live streaming the times of worship and all the plenary sessions. **Please note the workshops will NOT be recorded.
Member
$275
Special pricing for Kentro members & subscribers. Includes all meals and snacks.Please inquire about available promo codes for multiple registrations or for individuals from traditionally marginalized groups.
Special pricing for Kentro members & subscribers. Includes all meals and snacks.Please inquire about available promo codes for multiple registrations or for individuals from traditionally marginalized groups.
Non-Member
$299
Includes all meals and snacks.Please inquire about available promo codes for multiple registrations or for individuals from traditionally marginalized groups.
Includes all meals and snacks.Please inquire about available promo codes for multiple registrations or for individuals from traditionally marginalized groups.
Tuesday ONLY - Kentro Member
$150
This ticket option is for Kentro members who are only able to attend for April 29. It includes lunch and supper.
This ticket option is for Kentro members who are only able to attend for April 29. It includes lunch and supper.
Tuesday ONLY - Non-member
$175
This ticket option is for non-members who are only able to attend for April 29. It includes lunch and supper.
This ticket option is for non-members who are only able to attend for April 29. It includes lunch and supper.
Opening Reception ONLY
$15
Opening reception with Mark Buchanan at 7:30pm on Monday, April 28.
NOTE: This portion of the event is by "suggested donation" of $15. If you prefer not to give the suggested donation, pleas use discount code RECEPTION at checkout.
Opening reception with Mark Buchanan at 7:30pm on Monday, April 28.
NOTE: This portion of the event is by "suggested donation" of $15. If you prefer not to give the suggested donation, pleas use discount code RECEPTION at checkout.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!