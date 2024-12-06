Kentro Christian Network

Hosted by

Kentro Christian Network

About this event

Kentro Forum 2025

2940 Clearbrook Rd

Abbotsford, BC V2T, Canada

Student
$75
Kentro would like to support the next generation AND those upping their game with professional development though full-time study. Students get special pricing for attendance. Price includes registration + meals/snacks.
Online--VIRTUAL!
$70
Can't make it in person? We'll be live streaming the times of worship and all the plenary sessions. **Please note the workshops will NOT be recorded.
Member
$275
Special pricing for Kentro members & subscribers. Includes all meals and snacks.Please inquire about available promo codes for multiple registrations or for individuals from traditionally marginalized groups.
Non-Member
$299
Includes all meals and snacks.Please inquire about available promo codes for multiple registrations or for individuals from traditionally marginalized groups.
Tuesday ONLY - Kentro Member
$150
This ticket option is for Kentro members who are only able to attend for April 29. It includes lunch and supper.
Tuesday ONLY - Non-member
$175
This ticket option is for non-members who are only able to attend for April 29. It includes lunch and supper.
Opening Reception ONLY
$15
Opening reception with Mark Buchanan at 7:30pm on Monday, April 28. NOTE: This portion of the event is by "suggested donation" of $15. If you prefer not to give the suggested donation, pleas use discount code RECEPTION at checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!