NorthStar Academy

Hosted by

NorthStar Academy

About this event

Kerry Wood Nature Centre

6300 45 Ave

Red Deer, AB T4N 3A3, Canada

NorthStar Academy Student in Grades K-4
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades K-4 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

NorthStar Academy Student in Grades 5-12
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades 5-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Adult Supervisor
Free

This is for one adult supervisor per family.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grade K-4
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year in grades 7-12. If space is available, you will be invoiced $15.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grades 5-12
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades 5-12 for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $15.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 18+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $15. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!