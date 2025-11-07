Khayrhaye Fundraising Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an evening of Somali culture, food, and entertainment while supporting the Khayrhaye Somali Cultural Museum Centre. Your ticket includes dinner, access to performances, and community lectures — all helping sustain our programs and future goals.
