Arts And Culture Centre Of Sussex Inc.

KickAX 2025

2700 Route 890

Cornhill, NB E4Z 1M2, Canada

General Admission
$50
This ticket entitles ONE ADULT entrance to KickAX 2025.
Youth (Ages 12-17)
$25
This ticket entitles ONE YOUTH (aged 12-17) entrance to KickAX 2025.
Under 12yrs
Free
This ticket entitles one child under the age of 12 free admission to KickAX 2025. *Please note that though this ticket is free, it is still required for entrance. MAX two free child tickets per one adult.*

