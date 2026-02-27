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This ticket entitles ONE ADULT VIP entrance to KickAX 2026.
Upgrade to VIP for primary seating, exclusive access to the Sussex Ale Works patio, private bar with exclusive craft beer options, and included food coupons to make your night even better!*
This ticket entitles ONE ADULT entrance to KickAX 2026.
This ticket entitles ONE YOUTH (aged 12-17) entrance to KickAX 2026.
This ticket entitles one child under the age of 12 free admission to KickAX 2026.
Please note that though this ticket is free, it is still required for entrance. MAX two free child tickets per one adult.
Skip the ticket line and get your drink tickets in advance!
Must be 19+. ID will still be required to use the tickets. These tickets are non-refundable.
$
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