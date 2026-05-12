Kids' Pedal Party in the Park

Join in on the FUN! This is Leduc's first "Festivus of Gravel" and we are excited to support our Festivus Partners in coordinating some registration management!





On Sunday May 24 from 10am-11am - kids of all ages and cycling abilities are welcome to join in on the FUN and take a turn on the course.





The first 100 kids will get their own medal!





1) 1 lap for kids with strider style bikes (and training wheel bikes)

2) 2 laps for kids with single speed smaller wheel bikes

3) 3 laps for youth with multi-speed MTB bikes.





**By registering for this event, participants (or their parent/guardian, if under the age of majority) acknowledge and accept the inherent risks associated with cycling activities. Participants agree to release and hold harmless Festivus of Gravel and BGC Leduc, including their staff, volunteers, and partners, from any liability for injury, loss, or damage that may occur during participation in the event. The course is designed to be suitable for all age groups; however, participants are responsible for ensuring their own ability to safely participate.