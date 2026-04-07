Hosted by

KidSport

About this event

Sales closed

KidSport's Silent Auction

Fly Fishing Tour item
Fly Fishing Tour
$300

Starting bid

The lower stretch of the Bow River – the section below the city of Calgary – consists of 55 kilometers of nutrient-rich water that’s renowned for its abundant numbers of trophy-sized rainbows and browns. Guided days on the Bow generally run 8-10 hours or more. Whether you’re a dry fly enthusiast, newcomer to the sport, or crazy about nymphing or chucking streamers our guides will work hard to give you a day to remember.


Guided tour for 2


Valued at $800

Framed, signed picture of Zdeno Chara with Don Cherry item
Framed, signed picture of Zdeno Chara with Don Cherry
$40

Starting bid

Chara Signed (17.5×22", Fan Zoo auth.)

 

Estimated retail value: $175

Flames Triple Frame (35×22", unsigned, no glass) item
Flames Triple Frame (35×22", unsigned, no glass)
$50

Starting bid

Featuring Flames legends Jarome Iginla, Miikka Kiprusoff, and Dion Phaneuf.


Framed, NO GLASS 

 

Estimated retail value: $150

Squier Guitar w/ gig bag item
Squier Guitar w/ gig bag
$75

Starting bid

Crafted in China, 2012,  excellent condition. Does NOT include AUX cable

 

Perfect starter guitar! In memoriam of Norman Anderson.

 

Estimated Retail value: $250 

$75 Gift Card item
$75 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Play It Again Sports (Westhills) Gift Card 

 

$75 toward new and used equipment, skate sharpening, and more!  

Two River distillery Package item
Two River distillery Package
$40

Starting bid

Two River distillery polo t-shirts: one black one white with the addition of a Distillery Tour and Tasting voucher for 4 people.


Estimated retail value: $150

Calgary Surge Tickets item
Calgary Surge Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Two tickets for a Calgary Surge game July 21 at Winsport


Teal section


Estimated value: $100

SAIT Hoodie item
SAIT Hoodie
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $78

SAIT Polo item
SAIT Polo
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25

SAIT Rugby Shirt item
SAIT Rugby Shirt
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $133

SAIT Trojans Champion Hoodie item
SAIT Trojans Champion Hoodie
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $60

SAIT XXL Long-Sleeve item
SAIT XXL Long-Sleeve
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $28

Coca-Cola Cooler Bag item
Coca-Cola Cooler Bag
$15

Starting bid

Estimated Retail: $50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!