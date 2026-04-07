KidSport's Silent Auction

The lower stretch of the Bow River – the section below the city of Calgary – consists of 55 kilometers of nutrient-rich water that’s renowned for its abundant numbers of trophy-sized rainbows and browns. Guided days on the Bow generally run 8-10 hours or more. Whether you’re a dry fly enthusiast, newcomer to the sport, or crazy about nymphing or chucking streamers our guides will work hard to give you a day to remember.





Guided tour for 2





Valued at $800