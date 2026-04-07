KidSport's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The lower stretch of the Bow River – the section below the city of Calgary – consists of 55 kilometers of nutrient-rich water that’s renowned for its abundant numbers of trophy-sized rainbows and browns. Guided days on the Bow generally run 8-10 hours or more. Whether you’re a dry fly enthusiast, newcomer to the sport, or crazy about nymphing or chucking streamers our guides will work hard to give you a day to remember.
Guided tour for 2
Valued at $800
Starting bid
Chara Signed (17.5×22", Fan Zoo auth.)
Estimated retail value: $175
Starting bid
Featuring Flames legends Jarome Iginla, Miikka Kiprusoff, and Dion Phaneuf.
Framed, NO GLASS
Estimated retail value: $150
Starting bid
Crafted in China, 2012, excellent condition. Does NOT include AUX cable
Perfect starter guitar! In memoriam of Norman Anderson.
Estimated Retail value: $250
Starting bid
Play It Again Sports (Westhills) Gift Card
$75 toward new and used equipment, skate sharpening, and more!
Starting bid
Two River distillery polo t-shirts: one black one white with the addition of a Distillery Tour and Tasting voucher for 4 people.
Estimated retail value: $150
Starting bid
Two tickets for a Calgary Surge game July 21 at Winsport
Teal section
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Valued at $78
Starting bid
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Valued at $133
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Valued at $28
Starting bid
Estimated Retail: $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!