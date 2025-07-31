Kimono & Yukata Workshops Day 1

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Description: A hands-on session covering the basic dressing principles for beginners — learn how to properly wear a yukata, tie an obi, and how to fold your yukata after use to keep it in good condition. We will demonstrate two different methods for tying and styling an obi.

Light refreshments will be served at the end.

Ticket: $20 (limit of tickets, maximum: 20 spots)

Note: Bring your own yukata, koshi-himo and obi. Rental is available, add the rental ticket option below.