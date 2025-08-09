Ottawa Japanese Cultural Centre

Kimono & Yukata Workshops Day 2

Takahashi Dojo

5 Melrose Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 1T8, Canada

Workshop#3–Introduction to Kimono (Part 2) 1:00 PM – 1:50 PM
$10

Time: 1:00 PM – 1:50 PM
Description: Discover the history, styles, and cultural significance of kimono.
Ticket: $10 (limit of tickets, maximum: 20 spots)

Workshop#4–How to Dress in Yukata 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
$20

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Description: A hands-on session covering the basic dressing principles for beginners — learn how to properly wear a yukata, tie an obi, and how to fold your yukata after use to keep it in good condition. We will demonstrate two different methods for tying and styling an obi.

Light refreshments will be served at the end.

Ticket: $20 (limit of tickets, maximum: 20 spots)
Note: Bring your own yukata, koshi-himo and obi. Rental is available, add the rental ticket option below.

Yukata + Obi rental for Workshop#4
$20

Yukata + Obi rental. Additional option for Workshop#4. Must purchase the Workshop#4–How to Dress in Yukata ticket.

