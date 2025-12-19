NorthStar Academy

Kindergarten and Grade One Learning Huddle #2

550 Laura Ave #200

Red Deer County, AB T4E 0A5, Canada

NorthStar Academy Kindergarten Student
Free

This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. The registration cost is $50 per student. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.

NorthStar Academy Grade One Student
Free

This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. The registration cost is $50 per student. You will be sent an invoice once you have registered.

Adult Volunteer
Free

This ticket is for an adult family member to volunteer.

Extra Adult Volunteer (2nd supervisor)
Free

This ticket is for a second family member to volunteer, in addition to the person registering the students.

