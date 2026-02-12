KCS Gala Online Auction

Hosted by
Get your hands on this awesome 6 piece lego creator set. Value: $160
Kids water play table guaranteed to keep your little ones cool and occupied this summer. Value: $90
Stay up to date on your health with this handy at home blood pressure monitor machine. Check your BP in the comfort of your own home. Value: $160
Shop for your favourite at home, all natural cleaning products. Non-toxic, spa like products to make cleaning safe & enjoyable for all.
Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* https://www.inharmonydance.ca
Get 1 week of camp at Genesis gymnastics located in Bradford! Perfect camp to add to your summer schedule! Value: $300 https://genesisgymnastics.ca
Enjoy dinner & a show at Medieval Times. 2 General admission tickets for a wonderful night of feasting, fighting & fun. Value: $160
This membership includes up to 2 adults & up to 4 kids for unlimited visits to the family barnyard at Brooks Farms! Valid for one season: March 14, 2026 to October 31, 2026. Value: $300
King Canada KC-10020SQ is a portable, 10 US Gallon vertical air compressor designed for low-maintenance and quiet operation. It features a 3 HP (peak) motor, typically operating at around 64–75 decibels, making it suitable for noise-sensitive environments. Value: $225
Includes 12 different nail polish colours, a UV gel lamp, and nail accessories to complete your at home gel manicure. Value: $250
This would be perfect for any teen or adult who loves to paint. Inside the basket you'll find: Portable desktop easel, water colour paints x2, paint brushes, water colour paper, acrylic paints, acrylic pastels, sketch pads & $50 Michael's gift card! Value: $150+
4 VIP adult & 4 VIP children general admissions tickets to Reptilia! Visit Canada’s largest indoor reptile zoo with over 75% of their reptiles being rescues!
Powerful 550 CFM Air Mover, ideal for creating air circulation to dry floors, carpets, walls or ceilings. 3 speed switch for airflow control.Comes with two on-board 120V outlets to connect up to 3 Air Movers together for bigger jobs. Value: $120
Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* Value: $150 https://www.inharmonydance.ca
This amazing craft caddy includes: markers, highlighters, paint markers, crayons, multiple sketchpads, scissors, glue sticks, & $50 Michael's Gift card etc. Value: $150+
Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Anaheim Ducks centre ice in section 309 on March 12! Value: $450
Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* https://www.inharmonydance.ca
Enjoy 2 2-week passes to Of Rock & Chalk. York regions premier climbing gym. Value: $65 https://rockandchalk.com
Enjoy 3 1-hour jump passes at Air Riderz! Value: $70
CrossFit Newmarket offers fun kids/teens programs designed just for them! Burn some energy and create healthy habits. Value: $220 https://crossfitnewmarketcentral.com/programs/youth-training/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23096197812&gbraid=0AAAAACE5bExmXzIoIKP3INg9A3iLIlZ0y
Doug Gilmour fan? Then this is for you! An authentically signed puck & photograph could be yours. Value: $200+
Dental kit that includes teeth whitening, floss, toothpaste, toothbrush & more! Value: $100+
Whether you're a beginner or advanced wakeboarder or just want to enjoy the water trampoline and adventure park, Railcard has 4 passes calling your name! Value: $120
Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* https://www.inharmonydance.ca
DEWALT grinder with Quick-Change Wheel Release allows tool-free wheel removal without need for a wrench. Tool-free guard of the metal grinder allows for quick and easy guard adjustments/positioning. 2-finger trigger switch (with lock-off button) allows for convenient activation and easier gripping. 5.0 amp hour batteries (2). And more! Value: $300
Enjoy 10 free swims at the Leisure complex in the town of Bradford!
Choose an any pair of shoes from Rieker! Rieker produces high-quality leisure products that not only look good, but enhance the wearer’s lifestyle. Value: up to $230. https://rieker.ca
Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only*
Enjoy the perfect family night in with all the games, popcorn, and order dinner in with a $100 ultimate dining card, & a $30 Boston pizza card! Value: $300+
Bring your car in for a quick interior & exterior on-the-go detail. This voucher include: Soft cloth gentle wash, interior vacuum, interior windows cleaned, dashboard wiped down, hand dried, Rustite, Wheel Brite, Sealer Wax, Super Sudser Wax, and interior fragrance. Value: $60
Enjoy a day riding at an indoor bike park. Includes 1 day pass, a water bottle & stickers. Value: $60
Ready to upgrade your wardrobe? You won't find another jacket like it. Navy blue leather and Italian suede jacket in size M. Drop shoulder arm seams with a perfect leather collar. Bid for this to be yours!
Bring your car in for a quick interior & exterior on-the-go detail. This voucher include: Soft cloth gentle wash, interior vacuum, interior windows cleaned, dashboard wiped down, hand dried, Rustite, Wheel Brite, Sealer Wax, Super Sudser Wax, and interior fragrance. Value: $60
Choose an any pair of shoes from Rieker! Rieker produces high-quality leisure products that not only look good, but enhance the wearer’s lifestyle. Value: up to $230. https://rieker.ca
Each of the 7 Maplelea Girls comes with a 64-page story journal in which she shares details about her life and the part of Canada she calls home. Bring her story to life with outfits and accessories designed just for her! Value: $140 https://maplelea.com
Feel like getting pampered? Get a lash lift & tiny, along with a spray tan from The Beauty Loft! Value: $200
Hang this beautiful indoor/outdoor welcome sign in your home, cottage, or getaway space. It is metal and durable to hang wherever you desire. Value: $150
Solid wood step stool made by Lloyd's Furniture is perfect to help you reach in those hard places. Durable and high quality. Value: $300
Choose an any pair of shoes from Rieker! Rieker produces high-quality leisure products that not only look good, but enhance the wearer’s lifestyle. Value: up to $230. https://rieker.ca
Get out for a fun date night of Axe throwing at Bullseye axe throwing and then head over to Moxie's for a few appetizers with a $50 gift card.
Make pizza at home with this gift basket! Includes a pizza stone, pizza cutter, over its, apron, & tea towels! Value: $100
Add this beautiful locket to your jewellery collection. Personalize it with a photo of your loved ones inside and add a chain of your choice! Lockett comes by itself!
Get this authentically sign Matt Sundin book! An inspiring and unfiltered memoir. Read never before shared stories of his life.
Beautiful print from Bradford Print Shoppe. perfect addition to brighten any home, cottage or beach house!. size: 8x10 print in a larger 12x16 frame.
This modern frame designed to create a memorable piece of wall art while still preserving the iconic t-shirt shape.
Head to Bradford art school with a paint night voucher and enjoy an evening to learn a new skill! Also includes a paint kit!
