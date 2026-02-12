King Christian School

Hosted by

King Christian School

About this event

Sales closed

KCS Gala Online Auction

Pick-up location

19740 Bathurst St, King, ON L9N 0N5, Canada

Lego Creator 6 piece Set item
Lego Creator 6 piece Set
$50

Starting bid

Get your hands on this awesome 6 piece lego creator set. Value: $160

Step2 Water Play Table item
Step2 Water Play Table
$10

Starting bid

Kids water play table guaranteed to keep your little ones cool and occupied this summer. Value: $90

Blood Pressure Machine item
Blood Pressure Machine
$10

Starting bid

Stay up to date on your health with this handy at home blood pressure monitor machine. Check your BP in the comfort of your own home. Value: $160

$100 Guests on Earth Gift Card item
$100 Guests on Earth Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Shop for your favourite at home, all natural cleaning products. Non-toxic, spa like products to make cleaning safe & enjoyable for all.

$150 InHarmony Gift Card item
$150 InHarmony Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* https://www.inharmonydance.ca

Genesis Gymnastics Camp item
Genesis Gymnastics Camp
$50

Starting bid

Get 1 week of camp at Genesis gymnastics located in Bradford! Perfect camp to add to your summer schedule! Value: $300 https://genesisgymnastics.ca

2 Tickets to Medieval Times item
2 Tickets to Medieval Times
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner & a show at Medieval Times. 2 General admission tickets for a wonderful night of feasting, fighting & fun. Value: $160

Brooks Farm Family Membership item
Brooks Farm Family Membership
$75

Starting bid

This membership includes up to 2 adults & up to 4 kids for unlimited visits to the family barnyard at Brooks Farms! Valid for one season: March 14, 2026 to October 31, 2026. Value: $300

King KC-10020SZ Oil-free Air Compressor item
King KC-10020SZ Oil-free Air Compressor
$50

Starting bid

The 

King Canada KC-10020SQ is a portable, 10 US Gallon vertical air compressor designed for low-maintenance and quiet operation. It features a 3 HP (peak) motor, typically operating at around 64–75 decibels, making it suitable for noise-sensitive environments. Value: $225

DIY at Home Gel Manicure Kit item
DIY at Home Gel Manicure Kit
$50

Starting bid

Includes 12 different nail polish colours, a UV gel lamp, and nail accessories to complete your at home gel manicure. Value: $250

Ultimate Painters Basket item
Ultimate Painters Basket
$50

Starting bid

This would be perfect for any teen or adult who loves to paint. Inside the basket you'll find: Portable desktop easel, water colour paints x2, paint brushes, water colour paper, acrylic paints, acrylic pastels, sketch pads & $50 Michael's gift card! Value: $150+

Family Set of Reptilia Passes item
Family Set of Reptilia Passes
$50

Starting bid

4 VIP adult & 4 VIP children general admissions tickets to Reptilia! Visit Canada’s largest indoor reptile zoo with over 75% of their reptiles being rescues!

King 8500AM Air Mover item
King 8500AM Air Mover
$20

Starting bid

Powerful 550 CFM Air Mover, ideal for creating air circulation to dry floors, carpets, walls or ceilings. 3 speed switch for airflow control.Comes with two on-board 120V outlets to connect up to 3 Air Movers together for bigger jobs. Value: $120

InHarmony 6 Week Mini Session item
InHarmony 6 Week Mini Session
$25

Starting bid

Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* Value: $150 https://www.inharmonydance.ca

Craft Caddy Basket & Giftcard item
Craft Caddy Basket & Giftcard
$50

Starting bid

This amazing craft caddy includes: markers, highlighters, paint markers, crayons, multiple sketchpads, scissors, glue sticks, & $50 Michael's Gift card etc. Value: $150+

Toronto Maple Leaf Tickets item
Toronto Maple Leaf Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Anaheim Ducks centre ice in section 309 on March 12! Value: $450

InHarmony $225 Gift Card item
InHarmony $225 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* https://www.inharmonydance.ca

Of Rock & Chalk Passes item
Of Rock & Chalk Passes
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 2-week passes to Of Rock & Chalk. York regions premier climbing gym. Value: $65 https://rockandchalk.com

Air Riders Jump Passes item
Air Riders Jump Passes
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 1-hour jump passes at Air Riderz! Value: $70

Crossfit Kids/Teens Gift Certificate item
Crossfit Kids/Teens Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

CrossFit Newmarket offers fun kids/teens programs designed just for them! Burn some energy and create healthy habits. Value: $220 https://crossfitnewmarketcentral.com/programs/youth-training/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23096197812&gbraid=0AAAAACE5bExmXzIoIKP3INg9A3iLIlZ0y

SIGNED Doug Gilmour Puck & Photograph item
SIGNED Doug Gilmour Puck & Photograph
$25

Starting bid

Doug Gilmour fan? Then this is for you! An authentically signed puck & photograph could be yours. Value: $200+

At Home Teeth Whitening & Dental Kit item
At Home Teeth Whitening & Dental Kit
$10

Starting bid

Dental kit that includes teeth whitening, floss, toothpaste, toothbrush & more! Value: $100+

Railyard Wake Park Passes item
Railyard Wake Park Passes
$20

Starting bid

Whether you're a beginner or advanced wakeboarder or just want to enjoy the water trampoline and adventure park, Railcard has 4 passes calling your name! Value: $120

$150 InHarmony Gift Card item
$150 InHarmony Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only* https://www.inharmonydance.ca

Dewalt Grinder Kit item
Dewalt Grinder Kit
$50

Starting bid

DEWALT grinder with Quick-Change Wheel Release allows tool-free wheel removal without need for a wrench. Tool-free guard of the metal grinder allows for quick and easy guard adjustments/positioning. 2-finger trigger switch (with lock-off button) allows for convenient activation and easier gripping. 5.0 amp hour batteries (2). And more! Value: $300

Town of Bradford Family Swim Pass item
Town of Bradford Family Swim Pass
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 free swims at the Leisure complex in the town of Bradford!

Rieker Shoes item
Rieker Shoes
$50

Starting bid

Choose an any pair of shoes from Rieker! Rieker produces high-quality leisure products that not only look good, but enhance the wearer’s lifestyle. Value: up to $230. https://rieker.ca

$100 InHarmony Gift Card item
$100 InHarmony Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Attention all NEW dancers - enjoy lessons at our favourite KCS dance studio. *Valid for new customers only*

Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect family night in with all the games, popcorn, and order dinner in with a $100 ultimate dining card, & a $30 Boston pizza card! Value: $300+

Car Wash Company Detail Voucher item
Car Wash Company Detail Voucher
$10

Starting bid

Bring your car in for a quick interior & exterior on-the-go detail. This voucher include: Soft cloth gentle wash, interior vacuum, interior windows cleaned, dashboard wiped down, hand dried, Rustite, Wheel Brite, Sealer Wax, Super Sudser Wax, and interior fragrance. Value: $60

JoyRide 150 Day Pass item
JoyRide 150 Day Pass
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a day riding at an indoor bike park. Includes 1 day pass, a water bottle & stickers. Value: $60

Italian Navy Suede Men's/Women's Jacket item
Italian Navy Suede Men's/Women's Jacket item
Italian Navy Suede Men's/Women's Jacket
$20

Starting bid

Ready to upgrade your wardrobe? You won't find another jacket like it. Navy blue leather and Italian suede jacket in size M. Drop shoulder arm seams with a perfect leather collar. Bid for this to be yours!

Car Wash Company Detail Voucher item
Car Wash Company Detail Voucher
$10

Starting bid

Bring your car in for a quick interior & exterior on-the-go detail. This voucher include: Soft cloth gentle wash, interior vacuum, interior windows cleaned, dashboard wiped down, hand dried, Rustite, Wheel Brite, Sealer Wax, Super Sudser Wax, and interior fragrance. Value: $60

Rieker Shoes item
Rieker Shoes
$50

Starting bid

Choose an any pair of shoes from Rieker! Rieker produces high-quality leisure products that not only look good, but enhance the wearer’s lifestyle. Value: up to $230. https://rieker.ca

Maple Lea Canadian Girl Doll item
Maple Lea Canadian Girl Doll item
Maple Lea Canadian Girl Doll
$50

Starting bid

Each of the 7 Maplelea Girls comes with a 64-page story journal in which she shares details about her life and the part of Canada she calls home. Bring her story to life with outfits and accessories designed just for her! Value: $140 https://maplelea.com

The Beauty Loft Gift Certificates item
The Beauty Loft Gift Certificates
$50

Starting bid

Feel like getting pampered? Get a lash lift & tiny, along with a spray tan from The Beauty Loft! Value: $200

Metal Welcome Sign item
Metal Welcome Sign
$20

Starting bid

Hang this beautiful indoor/outdoor welcome sign in your home, cottage, or getaway space. It is metal and durable to hang wherever you desire. Value: $150

Handmade Wooden Step Stool
$50

Starting bid

Solid wood step stool made by Lloyd's Furniture is perfect to help you reach in those hard places. Durable and high quality. Value: $300

Rieker Shoes item
Rieker Shoes
$50

Starting bid

Choose an any pair of shoes from Rieker! Rieker produces high-quality leisure products that not only look good, but enhance the wearer’s lifestyle. Value: up to $230. https://rieker.ca

Date night! Axe Throwing & Moxie's item
Date night! Axe Throwing & Moxie's item
Date night! Axe Throwing & Moxie's
$20

Starting bid

Get out for a fun date night of Axe throwing at Bullseye axe throwing and then head over to Moxie's for a few appetizers with a $50 gift card.

Pizza Stone Gift Set item
Pizza Stone Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

Make pizza at home with this gift basket! Includes a pizza stone, pizza cutter, over its, apron, & tea towels! Value: $100

Bradford Jewellery Locket item
Bradford Jewellery Locket item
Bradford Jewellery Locket
$20

Starting bid

Add this beautiful locket to your jewellery collection. Personalize it with a photo of your loved ones inside and add a chain of your choice! Lockett comes by itself!

Sign Matt Sundin Book item
Sign Matt Sundin Book item
Sign Matt Sundin Book
$20

Starting bid

Get this authentically sign Matt Sundin book! An inspiring and unfiltered memoir. Read never before shared stories of his life.

Framed beach paint print item
Framed beach paint print item
Framed beach paint print
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful print from Bradford Print Shoppe. perfect addition to brighten any home, cottage or beach house!. size: 8x10 print in a larger 12x16 frame.

Umbra T-Shirt/Jersey Frame item
Umbra T-Shirt/Jersey Frame
$10

Starting bid

This modern frame designed to create a memorable piece of wall art while still preserving the iconic t-shirt shape.

Bradford Art Paint night voucher & kit item
Bradford Art Paint night voucher & kit
$10

Starting bid

Head to Bradford art school with a paint night voucher and enjoy an evening to learn a new skill! Also includes a paint kit!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!