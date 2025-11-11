Kingsview Publishing

Born out of the Spirit-led creativity of our congregation, this devotional journey invites you to reshape your life not around the world’s calendar, but around the life of Jesus Christ. From the anticipation of Advent to the wonder of Easter and the everyday beauty of Ordinary Time, Jesus at the Centre helps you walk through the story of Christ with intention, gratitude, and reflection.





With Scripture readings, seasonal devotionals, space for journaling and sermon notes, and a monthly gratitude practice, this book is a companion for you as you place Jesus at the very centre of your worship, rhythms, and days.





Come and be formed by the One who came to dwell among us.