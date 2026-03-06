EVENT RUNS RAIN OR SHINE.

All sales are final - No Refunds, No Exchanges, No Exceptions.

Kingsville Highland Games is not responsible for lost, stolen or misplaced tickets.

Children 12 and under are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult.

Pets are not permitted. Service animals with appropriate paperwork are welcome.





Bring your lawn chairs.





NOTE: Zeffy website requests donation by default - which is optional. Prior to checkout change amount to $0 before finalizing payment.