Kinsmen Club of Sackville's Car Show Silent Auction 2025 - Part 2 (Rain Date)

Lands End Canvas Tote
Value: $70.00
Donated by Ramar Homes
Nova Scotian NHL Stars
$5
Starting bid
Brad Marchand-Sidney Crosby-Nathan MacKinnon
NHL Licensed Product
Dry mount photo - Ready for hanging.
Retail Value: $50
Nova Scotian NHL Stars (Copy)
$5
Starting bid
Brad Marchand-Sidney Crosby-Nathan MacKinnon
NHL Licensed Product
Dry mount photo - Ready for hanging.
Retail Value: $50
Decorative Goose Decoy
$5
Starting bid
Office / Den / Man Cave Decor
Goose Decoy
12-Inch
Donated by: Turtle Creek Bay Wooden Collectables
Retail Value: $54
Hall Rental with DJ Included
$50
Starting bid
The Sackville Kin Centre and DJ Donnie Allen Donated by: Kinsmen Club of Sackville and DJ Donnie Allen
Rental of the Kinsmen Hall located at 71 First Lake Drive.
DJ Service provided by Donnie Allen
Note: Bar, Av System and Kitchen are excluded but can be purchased as an add-on item
Booking is subject to hall availability
Expires 1 year for date of issue.
No cash value - Decorations not included.
Retail Value: $800 More info on the hall at sackvillekinsmen.ca - Hall Rentals
PPG Wall Clock Donated by PPG Canada Value - $50.00
PPG Wall Clock (#2)
$5
Starting bid
PPG Wall Clock (#3)
$5
Starting bid
Riverside Speedway Friends and Family Pass (Sept 6)
$30
Starting bid
Donated by: Riverside International Speedway
101 Beaver Mountain Road, Antigonish NS B2G 2L1
Friends and Family pass good for up to 6 adults for September 6 Event.
Retail Value: $180
Klein Heavy Duty Reinforced Canvas Tool Bag
$25
Starting bid
Klein Tools 5102-16SP Deluxe Canvas Tool Bag
Made of Natural Canvas with 13 Interior Pockets and Detachable Shoulder Strap, 16-Inch
Retail Value: $140 This canvas tool bag features 10 interior pockets and 1 external for organization. The leather bottom and sides provide extra protection from the elements. #8 natural canvas is heavy-duty for added durability. At 18-Inch (457 mm) wide and 14-Inch (356 mm) high, this is the perfect bag for on the job.
Tool bag with steel frame mouth with hinge for rugged use
Organize tools using internal pockets in a variety of sizes
External pocket for additional carrying needs
Constructed of strong No. 8 natural canvas
Wide opening provides easy access to large tools
Bottom is protected from the elements by 6 studs
Includes shoulder strap mounts, external pocket, leather bottom and 3-Inch (76 mm) of sides covered with black leather, 2-Inch (51 mm) wide web handles, leather handle wrap, and external tool loop handle in the webbing
Cape & Cowl $100 Gift Certificate + Vintage Comic Book
$20
Starting bid
Donated by: Cape & Cowl Comics & Collectibles
$100 Gift Certificate and a vintage Hot Rods comic book
Retail Value: $115.00
Brian's Barber Shop - 2 Hair Cut Gift Cards
$5
Starting bid
2 Hair Cut Gift Cards ($30.00 Each)
Retail Value $60.00
Brian's Barber Shop - 2 Hair Cut Gift Cards (#2)
$5
Starting bid
2 Hair Cut Gift Cards ($30.00 Each)
Retail Value $60.00
Brian's Barber Shop - 2 Hair Cut Gift Cards (#3)
$5
Starting bid
2 Hair Cut Gift Cards ($30.00 Each)
Retail Value $60.00
Tim Horton's Gift Card
$1
Starting bid
$10 Dollar Tim Horton's Gift Card
Oil Change Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Donated by: Uniglass Plus
Good at OK Tire Bedford location only
Retail Value: $89.95
