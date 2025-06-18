Hosted by

Kinsmen Club of Sackville

Kinsmen Club of Sackville's Car Show Silent Auction 2025 - Part 2 (Rain Date)

71 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2S8, Canada

Lands End Canvas Tote
$5

Starting bid

Lands End Canvas Tote Value: $70.00 Donated by Ramar Homes
Nova Scotian NHL Stars
$5

Starting bid

Brad Marchand-Sidney Crosby-Nathan MacKinnon NHL Licensed Product Dry mount photo - Ready for hanging. Retail Value: $50
Nova Scotian NHL Stars (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Brad Marchand-Sidney Crosby-Nathan MacKinnon NHL Licensed Product Dry mount photo - Ready for hanging. Retail Value: $50
Decorative Goose Decoy
$5

Starting bid

Office / Den / Man Cave Decor Goose Decoy 12-Inch Donated by: Turtle Creek Bay Wooden Collectables Retail Value: $54
Hall Rental with DJ Included
$50

Starting bid

The Sackville Kin Centre and DJ Donnie Allen Donated by: Kinsmen Club of Sackville and DJ Donnie Allen Rental of the Kinsmen Hall located at 71 First Lake Drive. DJ Service provided by Donnie Allen Note: Bar, Av System and Kitchen are excluded but can be purchased as an add-on item Booking is subject to hall availability Expires 1 year for date of issue. No cash value - Decorations not included. Retail Value: $800 More info on the hall at sackvillekinsmen.ca - Hall Rentals
DieHard Battery Charger
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Carquest DieHard Battery Charger Retail Value: $55
PPG Wall Clock
$5

Starting bid

PPG Wall Clock Donated by PPG Canada Value - $50.00
PPG Wall Clock (#2)
$5

Starting bid

PPG Wall Clock Donated by PPG Canada Value - $50.00
PPG Wall Clock (#3)
$5

Starting bid

PPG Wall Clock Donated by PPG Canada Value - $50.00
Riverside Speedway Friends and Family Pass (Sept 6)
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Riverside International Speedway 101 Beaver Mountain Road, Antigonish NS B2G 2L1 Friends and Family pass good for up to 6 adults for September 6 Event. Retail Value: $180
Klein Heavy Duty Reinforced Canvas Tool Bag
$25

Starting bid

Klein Tools 5102-16SP Deluxe Canvas Tool Bag Made of Natural Canvas with 13 Interior Pockets and Detachable Shoulder Strap, 16-Inch Retail Value: $140 This canvas tool bag features 10 interior pockets and 1 external for organization. The leather bottom and sides provide extra protection from the elements. #8 natural canvas is heavy-duty for added durability. At 18-Inch (457 mm) wide and 14-Inch (356 mm) high, this is the perfect bag for on the job. Tool bag with steel frame mouth with hinge for rugged use Organize tools using internal pockets in a variety of sizes External pocket for additional carrying needs Constructed of strong No. 8 natural canvas Wide opening provides easy access to large tools Bottom is protected from the elements by 6 studs Includes shoulder strap mounts, external pocket, leather bottom and 3-Inch (76 mm) of sides covered with black leather, 2-Inch (51 mm) wide web handles, leather handle wrap, and external tool loop handle in the webbing
Cape & Cowl $100 Gift Certificate + Vintage Comic Book
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Cape & Cowl Comics & Collectibles $100 Gift Certificate and a vintage Hot Rods comic book Retail Value: $115.00
Brian's Barber Shop - 2 Hair Cut Gift Cards
$5

Starting bid

2 Hair Cut Gift Cards ($30.00 Each) Retail Value $60.00
Brian's Barber Shop - 2 Hair Cut Gift Cards (#2)
$5

Starting bid

2 Hair Cut Gift Cards ($30.00 Each) Retail Value $60.00
Brian's Barber Shop - 2 Hair Cut Gift Cards (#3)
$5

Starting bid

2 Hair Cut Gift Cards ($30.00 Each) Retail Value $60.00
Tim Horton's Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

$10 Dollar Tim Horton's Gift Card
Oil Change Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Uniglass Plus Good at OK Tire Bedford location only Retail Value: $89.95

