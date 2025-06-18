Kinsmen Club of Sackville's Car Show Silent Auction 2025 - Part 2 (Rain Date)

Klein Tools 5102-16SP Deluxe Canvas Tool Bag Made of Natural Canvas with 13 Interior Pockets and Detachable Shoulder Strap, 16-Inch Retail Value: $140 This canvas tool bag features 10 interior pockets and 1 external for organization. The leather bottom and sides provide extra protection from the elements. #8 natural canvas is heavy-duty for added durability. At 18-Inch (457 mm) wide and 14-Inch (356 mm) high, this is the perfect bag for on the job. Tool bag with steel frame mouth with hinge for rugged use Organize tools using internal pockets in a variety of sizes External pocket for additional carrying needs Constructed of strong No. 8 natural canvas Wide opening provides easy access to large tools Bottom is protected from the elements by 6 studs Includes shoulder strap mounts, external pocket, leather bottom and 3-Inch (76 mm) of sides covered with black leather, 2-Inch (51 mm) wide web handles, leather handle wrap, and external tool loop handle in the webbing

