Kinsmen Club of Sackville's Community Bowl Auction

71 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2S8, Canada

Couple’s Power of Attorney item
$200

Starting bid

Couple’s Power of Attorney

Donated by: Elisabeth Isakov

Richardson’s Law Office – SHS #50 – Kody

Retail Value: $1000.00

360 Degree HD Wi-Fi Camera item
$10

Starting bid

360 Degree HD Wi-Fi Camera

Donated by Kin Alan 

Retail Value: $80.00


Features:

  • Motion detection with alerts sent straight to your phone
  • Photo and video recording
  • Full 360 degree rotation captures all angles
  • Two way voice function allows you to talk to your family

Included:

  • 360 degree HD Wi-Fi Camera
  • Charging cable
  • Wall Mounting Kit
  • Instruction manual

Micro SD card not included

Oil Change at OK Tire item
$10

Starting bid

Oil Change

Donated by: OK Tire/ Uniglass Plus

Retail Value:$89.95

$50 Superstore Gift Card item
$10

Starting bid

PC / Superstore Gift Card

Retail Value: $50.00

Donated by PC/Superstore - SHS #76 Dean

Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop item
$5

Starting bid

One Hair Cut

Donated by Brian's Barber Shop

Retail Value : $30.00

Custom Applewood Coat Rack item
$20

Starting bid

Custom Coat Rack

Made from local Applewood.

Retail Value 50$. 

Donated by Kin Mark Symonds

Classic Series Vintage Leaf Lunch Box item
$5

Starting bid

Classic series vintage NHL Steel Lunch Box - Toronto Maple Leafs

Donated by ANM Media - SHS #76 Dean

Retail Value $48

Toronto Maple Leaf Signs - 2 Pack Parking & Street Set item
$5

Starting bid

Toronto Maple Leafs Signs - 2 Pack Parking & Street Set

Reserved Parking - Leafs Fans Only 10x15

Maple Leafs Lane - 4x24

Donated by ANM Media

Retail Value $35.00

Pair of Halifax Mooseheads Hockey tickets item
$30

Starting bid

2 - Halifax Mooseheads Hockey tickets

Mooseheads vs Wildcats

Lower bowl, Section 25

November 15th 2025

Value: $70.50

Donated by Kimber & Tucker Safety Services - SHS #20 Coady

Framed Folk Art Print item
$50

Starting bid

Maude Lewis 

Framed Folk Art Print

Three Black Cats

24’’x27’’ including frame

Retail Value: $300

Donated by: Jen Adshade Art - SHS #76 Dean

Care Care Kit and $50.00 Gift Certificate for Sangster's item
$20

Starting bid

Lucas Slick Mist Car Care Kit

Plus a $50.00 Sangster's Automotive Supplies Gift Certificate

Donated by: Bumper To Bumper 

Retail Value:$120.00


Kit Includes

  • Interior Detailer (24 oz. 710 mL)
  • Tire & Trim Shine (24 oz. 710 mL)
  • Speed Wax (24 oz. 710 mL)
  • Microfiber Towel (16” x 16”)


Great Roads Brewing $50 gift certificate and 2 beer glasses item
$20

Starting bid

Gift certificate & glassware

$50 gift certificate 

Plus 2 glasses

Donated by Great Roads Brewing

Retail value $90

LEGO® ǀ Disney Advent Calendar item
$10

Starting bid

Lego Disney Advent Calendar.

Donated by Cynthia Stilwell - SHS #44 - Ethan

Retail Value:$60.00

Surprise children from 5 years on with each of the 24 Advent days with an unexpected activity or mini figures from this building and play set.


Community Bowl T Shirt Size Large item
$10

Starting bid

Community Bowl 2025 Game Day T Shirt

Size Large

Retail Value: $25.00

Community Bowl Hoodie (L) item
$15

Starting bid

Community Bowl Hoodie 

Size Large

Retail Value $40.00

Community Bowl Ladies T Shirt (L) item
$10

Starting bid

Community Bowl Ladies T Shirt

Size Large

Retail Value:$25

