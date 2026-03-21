2026 Kinsmen Club of Sackville's Rods to Wheels Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beautiful Live Edge Applewood Coat Rack
Made from local Applewood with antique style hooks and a high gloss finish. Wonderful addition to any mudroom, rec room, cottage or man cave!
Hand made by a local artisan.
Retail Value $125.
Donated by Mark Symonds
Starting bid
Naturally Solar GTX Solar LED Pathway Light 4 Pack
Retail Value $50.00
Donated by Mopar Maritime Car Club
Starting bid
Comfy Bamboo World - Queen Size Sheet Set (Grey)
100% Microfibre. Hypoallergenic, wrinkle resistant, deep pockets.
One Flat Sheet/One fitted sheet/Two pillow cases
Retail Value $45.00
Donated by Nothin' Fancy Furniture Warehouse
Starting bid
Comfy Bamboo World - Twin Size Sheet Set - (colour grey)
100% Microfibre. Wrinkle resistant, deep pockets
One Flat Sheet/One fitted sheet/Two pillow cases
Retail Value $39.00
Donated by Nothin' Fancy Furniture Warehouse
Starting bid
Wooden Toy Plane
WING SPAN 14 IN
LENGTH 14.5 IN
HEIGHT 8 IN
Hand crafted by local artisan.
Retail Value $90.00
Donated by Ross Sampson
Starting bid
Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection
Retail Value: $139.50
Donated By PENNYWISE AUTO SERVICE
Starting bid
Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection
Retail Value: $139.50
Donated By PENNYWISE AUTO SERVICE
Starting bid
Ductless Heat Pump or Pellet Stove Cleaning
Gift Certificate
Donated by: Wet Tech Services
Retail Value: $150.00
https://lowersackvillefireplaceinstall.ca/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Leho - Soprano Ukulele Two-Tone Mahogany
Retail Value: $79.99
Donated By Long & McQuade Musical Instruments Bedford
https://www.long-mcquade.com/193256/Guitars/Ukuleles/Leho/Soprano-Ukulele-Two-Tone-Mahogany.htm
Only rare and hand selected brunette with blond striped mahogany is used to create the My Leho logo 2-Tone Mahogany series. Book-matching the construction woods requires extra manufacturing time in processing while the result is clearly fabulous. Unbelievable pricing for such handsome ukuleles. Altogether, a real Pro look and Pro sound choice.
The ukulele is a popular,4-stringed, Portuguese-origin instrument, commonly found in soprano, concert, tenor, and baritone sizes. Known for being easy to learn, it is ideal for beginners to play chords and rhythm quickly.
Starting bid
8 x $10 breakfast/brunch
Donated By: Kin Club of Dartmouth
Delicious breakfast served from 9:30am to 12:30pm.
Come enjoy a great breakfast for 8.
4th Sunday of the month.
East Dartmouth Community Centre, 50 Caledonia Road
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Gift Certificate
Donated by Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes
Treat yourself to a delicious sandwich with the freshest buns in HRM
Retail Value $30.00
https://kaisersubs.com/contact-us
Starting bid
Gift Certificate
Donated by Old School Pizza
Old School Pizza Inc, over 30 years in the Pizza industry
https://www.facebook.com/p/Old-School-Pizza-INC-61582469617302/
Retail Value $50.00
Starting bid
Gift Certificate
Donated by Old School Pizza
Old School Pizza Inc, over 30 years in the Pizza industry
https://www.facebook.com/p/Old-School-Pizza-INC-61582469617302/
Retail Value $50.00
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