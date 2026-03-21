Hosted by

Kinsmen Club of Sackville

About this event

2026 Kinsmen Club of Sackville's Rods to Wheels Silent Auction

Pick-up location

71 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2S9, Canada

Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#1) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#1) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#1)
$15

Starting bid

One Hair Cut

Donated by Brian's Barber Shop

Retail Value : $32.00


(20+) Facebook

Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#2) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#2) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#2)
$15

Starting bid

One Hair Cut

Donated by Brian's Barber Shop

Retail Value : $32.00


(20+) Facebook

Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#3) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#3) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#3)
$15

Starting bid

One Hair Cut

Donated by Brian's Barber Shop

Retail Value : $32.00


(20+) Facebook

Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#4) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#4) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#4)
$15

Starting bid

One Hair Cut

Donated by Brian's Barber Shop

Retail Value : $32.00


(20+) Facebook

Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#5) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#5) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#5)
$15

Starting bid

One Hair Cut

Donated by Brian's Barber Shop

Retail Value : $32.00


(20+) Facebook

Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#6) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#6) item
Hair Cut from Brian's Barber Shop (#6)
$15

Starting bid

One Hair Cut

Donated by Brian's Barber Shop

Retail Value : $32.00


(20+) Facebook

Live Edge Applewood Coat Rack item
Live Edge Applewood Coat Rack item
Live Edge Applewood Coat Rack item
Live Edge Applewood Coat Rack item
Live Edge Applewood Coat Rack
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful Live Edge Applewood Coat Rack

Made from local Applewood with antique style hooks and a high gloss finish. Wonderful addition to any mudroom, rec room, cottage or man cave!

Hand made by a local artisan.


Retail Value $125. 

Donated by Mark Symonds

Naturally Solar Solar LED Pathway Lights 4pk - Costco item
Naturally Solar Solar LED Pathway Lights 4pk - Costco item
Naturally Solar Solar LED Pathway Lights 4pk - Costco item
Naturally Solar Solar LED Pathway Lights 4pk - Costco
$18

Starting bid

Naturally Solar GTX Solar LED Pathway Light 4 Pack 

Retail Value $50.00

Donated by Mopar Maritime Car Club


Homepage

Queen Size Sheet Set item
Queen Size Sheet Set item
Queen Size Sheet Set
$18

Starting bid

Comfy Bamboo World - Queen Size Sheet Set (Grey)

100% Microfibre. Hypoallergenic, wrinkle resistant, deep pockets.

One Flat Sheet/One fitted sheet/Two pillow cases

Retail Value $45.00

Donated by Nothin' Fancy Furniture Warehouse


Nothin' Fancy Furniture Warehouse | HUGE IN-STOCK SELECTION

Twin Size Sheet Set item
Twin Size Sheet Set item
Twin Size Sheet Set item
Twin Size Sheet Set
$17

Starting bid

Comfy Bamboo World - Twin Size Sheet Set - (colour grey)

100% Microfibre. Wrinkle resistant, deep pockets

One Flat Sheet/One fitted sheet/Two pillow cases

Retail Value $39.00

Donated by Nothin' Fancy Furniture Warehouse


Nothin' Fancy Furniture Warehouse | HUGE IN-STOCK SELECTION

Hand Crafted Toy Plane item
Hand Crafted Toy Plane item
Hand Crafted Toy Plane item
Hand Crafted Toy Plane
$37

Starting bid

Wooden Toy Plane

WING SPAN 14 IN

LENGTH 14.5 IN

HEIGHT 8 IN

Hand crafted by local artisan.

Retail Value $90.00

Donated by Ross Sampson


Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection (1) item
Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection (1)
$5

Starting bid

Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection

Retail Value: $139.50

Donated By PENNYWISE AUTO SERVICE


Penny Wise Auto Service Ltd


Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection (2) item
Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection (2)
$5

Starting bid

Lube Oil & Filter Plus Safety Inspection

Retail Value: $139.50

Donated By PENNYWISE AUTO SERVICE


Penny Wise Auto Service Ltd


Ductless Heat Pump or Pellet Stove Cleaning item
Ductless Heat Pump or Pellet Stove Cleaning item
Ductless Heat Pump or Pellet Stove Cleaning
$5

Starting bid

Ductless Heat Pump or Pellet Stove Cleaning

Gift Certificate

Donated by: Wet Tech Services


Retail Value: $150.00


https://lowersackvillefireplaceinstall.ca/


Taco Boyz Mexican inspired street food. item
Taco Boyz Mexican inspired street food.
$10

Starting bid

Taco Boyz

Gift Certificate

Retail Value: $30.00


https://www.tacoboyz.com/about-taco-boyz/

Leho - Soprano Ukulele Two-Tone Mahogany item
Leho - Soprano Ukulele Two-Tone Mahogany item
Leho - Soprano Ukulele Two-Tone Mahogany item
Leho - Soprano Ukulele Two-Tone Mahogany
$35

Starting bid

Leho - Soprano Ukulele Two-Tone Mahogany

Retail Value: $79.99

Donated By Long & McQuade Musical Instruments Bedford


https://www.long-mcquade.com/193256/Guitars/Ukuleles/Leho/Soprano-Ukulele-Two-Tone-Mahogany.htm


Description

Only rare and hand selected brunette with blond striped mahogany is used to create the My Leho logo 2-Tone Mahogany series. Book-matching the construction woods requires extra manufacturing time in processing while the result is clearly fabulous. Unbelievable pricing for such handsome ukuleles. Altogether, a real Pro look and Pro sound choice.


The ukulele is a popular,4-stringed, Portuguese-origin instrument, commonly found in soprano, concert, tenor, and baritone sizes. Known for being easy to learn, it is ideal for beginners to play chords and rhythm quickly.



Community Brunch for 8 item
Community Brunch for 8
$30

Starting bid

8 x $10 breakfast/brunch

Donated By: Kin Club of Dartmouth
Delicious breakfast served from 9:30am to 12:30pm.
Come enjoy a great breakfast for 8.
4th Sunday of the month.

East Dartmouth Community Centre, 50 Caledonia Road

Value: $100.00


https://www.facebook.com/groups/1353860635458148/

Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes - Gift Certificate item
Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes - Gift Certificate item
Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes - Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Gift Certificate

Donated by Kaiser's Sub & Sandwich Shoppes

Treat yourself to a delicious sandwich with the freshest buns in HRM

Retail Value $30.00


https://kaisersubs.com/contact-us


Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #1 item
Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #1 item
Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #1 item
Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #1
$5

Starting bid

Gift Certificate

Donated by Old School Pizza

Old School Pizza Inc, over 30 years in the Pizza industry

https://www.facebook.com/p/Old-School-Pizza-INC-61582469617302/


Retail Value $50.00


Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #2 item
Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #2 item
Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #2 item
Old School Pizza - Gift Certificate #2
$5

Starting bid

Gift Certificate

Donated by Old School Pizza

Old School Pizza Inc, over 30 years in the Pizza industry

https://www.facebook.com/p/Old-School-Pizza-INC-61582469617302/


Retail Value $50.00


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