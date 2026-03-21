2026 Kinsmen Club of Sackville's Rods to Wheels Silent Auction

Leho - Soprano Ukulele Two-Tone Mahogany

Retail Value: $79.99

Donated By Long & McQuade Musical Instruments Bedford





https://www.long-mcquade.com/193256/Guitars/Ukuleles/Leho/Soprano-Ukulele-Two-Tone-Mahogany.htm





Description

Only rare and hand selected brunette with blond striped mahogany is used to create the My Leho logo 2-Tone Mahogany series. Book-matching the construction woods requires extra manufacturing time in processing while the result is clearly fabulous. Unbelievable pricing for such handsome ukuleles. Altogether, a real Pro look and Pro sound choice.





The ukulele is a popular,4-stringed, Portuguese-origin instrument, commonly found in soprano, concert, tenor, and baritone sizes. Known for being easy to learn, it is ideal for beginners to play chords and rhythm quickly.







