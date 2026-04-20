Edmonton Forest School Society

Hosted by

Edmonton Forest School Society

About this event

Kinsmen Registration 2026-27

River Valley Walterdale

Edmonton, AB T6E 2V3, Canada

Woolly Bears item
Woolly Bears
$250

Ages 3-4

9:40-11:30AM Tuesdays & Fridays
Kinsmen Park

This program invites younger explorers to build a foundation of belonging and kindness within the forest. Through sensory-rich experiences and creative, social play, children begin their journey of connecting with each other and the Land and learning to play outside together with confidence and joy.

Crickets item
Crickets
$280

Ages 4-6

1:15-4PM Tuesdays & Fridays
Kinsmen Park

This program encourages more complex imagining and bigger physical movements through the park. Children tackle more intricate ideas and wider explorations, growing their independence and resilience as they navigate the forest's shifting seasons.

Add a donation for Edmonton Forest School Society

$

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