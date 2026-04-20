Kinsmen Registration 2026-27

About this event
Ages 3-4
9:40-11:30AM Tuesdays & Fridays
Kinsmen Park
This program invites younger explorers to build a foundation of belonging and kindness within the forest. Through sensory-rich experiences and creative, social play, children begin their journey of connecting with each other and the Land and learning to play outside together with confidence and joy.
Ages 4-6
1:15-4PM Tuesdays & Fridays
Kinsmen Park
This program encourages more complex imagining and bigger physical movements through the park. Children tackle more intricate ideas and wider explorations, growing their independence and resilience as they navigate the forest's shifting seasons.
$
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