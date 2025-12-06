Kintail Auction: Sunday 2PM Close

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85153 ON-21 RR3, Goderich, ON N7A 3X9, Canada
Starting bid
Tuesday Jan 27th 7pm
Leafs VS Buffalo Sabres
Section 315 Row 4 Seats 15+16
Value: $500.00
Donated by: T&B West Coast Investments Inc.
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Dimensions: 16 inch diameter
Donated by Lindsey 'Aura' Raymond
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Dimensions: 20X8 inch (15X8 inch + 5 inch handle)
Made and donated by Bruce 'Coyote' Howard/Bruce W. Howard Designs
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Made of a lightweight metal
Dimensions: 23x11 inch
Donated by Hodgins' Home Hardware (Lucknow)
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Requires two AA batteries for lights.
Dimensions: 16x12 inch
Donated by Lucknow Pharmasave
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Requires two AA batteries for lights.
Dimensions: 24x16 inch
Donated by Lucknow Pharmasave
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Dimensions: 28x20 inch
Donated by Crieff Hills Retreat Centre
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Dark brown interior
Dimensions: 14x8 inch
Donated by Andrea Schaefer
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Dimensions: 8x5 inch
Handmade by Erin 'Bluebell' Hengeveld
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Dimensions: 6 inch diameter
Donated by Andrea Schaefer
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Dimensions: 5 inch and 6 inch diameters
Painted and donated by Christin 'Hydra' Gillard
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Dimensions: 24x21x12 inch
Made and donated by Mark 'Lobo' Mertens
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Lit by an artificial candle.
Dimensions: 5.5x4x4 inch
Made and donated by Mark 'Lobo' Mertens
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Donated by Andrea Schaefer
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Dimensions: 9x5.5 inch
Donated by Andrea Schaefer
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Dimensions:6.5x4.5 inch
Donated by Andrea Schaefer
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Crocheted and donated by Shelagh 'Flame' O'Neill
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Contains a fuzzy blanket, a cooler bag, and two travel mugs
Donated by T+B West Coast Investments
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Made to hang from a rod.
Dimensions: 25x25 inch
Made and donated by Gail McHardy-Leitch
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16MP, HD 720p camera. 8GB SD card included. Invisible illumination up to 70ft. Integrability with digital maps/tracking.
Donated by Canadian Tire, Goderich.
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Locations in Goderich or Zurich.
Donated by Jerry Rader's Homestyle Market
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Size: teen/adult
Made and donated by Kathy Burkett
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Size: toddler
Made and donated by Kathy Burkett
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Size: Pre-school
Made and donated by Kathy Burkett
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Deck chair made from walnut wood with an etched Camp Kintail logo.
Made and donated by Craig 'Ari' Ludington.
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One load of 'A' gravel. Includes Delivery within 1 hour of Lucknow, ON. (Value - $345)
Donated and provided by Lloyd Collins Construction, Ltd.
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Two jars of beets grown in the Camp Kintail garden this past summer!
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Contains Starbucks Breakfast Blend medium roast coffee, hot apple cider mix, two 'Bill Young Carpentry' travel mugs, and more!
Donated by Bill Young of Bill Young Carpentry
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$100 Gift Certificate for the Stratford Festival's 2026 season.
Donated by the Congram Family.
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Comes with two 'Bonfire Beach' scented pods. Plugs into wall socket.
Donated by Kayla Ricks
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Donated by Lindsey 'Aura' Raymond and Lindsey's Book Express
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6L fluid capacity.
Donated by Axiom Mutual Insurance Company.
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Donated by New Wave Ice Cream Company
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Donated by New Wave Ice Cream Company
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Donated by New Wave Ice Cream Company
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Enjoy buffalo chicken wings (900g) and jerk chicken wings (900g)
Donated by Vincent Brisbin
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Enjoy breaded chicken filets (900g), buttermilk chicken breasts (500g), and medium chicken wings (900g).
Donated by Vincent Brisbin
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