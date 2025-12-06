Hosted by

Camp Kintail

About this event

Sales closed

Kintail Auction: Sunday 2PM Close

Pick-up location

85153 ON-21 RR3, Goderich, ON N7A 3X9, Canada

2 Toronto Maple Leafs Tickets item
2 Toronto Maple Leafs Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Tuesday Jan 27th 7pm

Leafs VS Buffalo Sabres

Section 315 Row 4 Seats 15+16


Value: $500.00

Donated by: T&B West Coast Investments Inc.

'Merry Christmas' Wall Hanging item
'Merry Christmas' Wall Hanging
$20

Starting bid

Dimensions: 16 inch diameter


Donated by Lindsey 'Aura' Raymond

Handcrafted Charcuterie Board (medium) item
Handcrafted Charcuterie Board (medium)
$35

Starting bid

Dimensions: 20X8 inch (15X8 inch + 5 inch handle)


Made and donated by Bruce 'Coyote' Howard/Bruce W. Howard Designs

Snowman Decoration item
Snowman Decoration
$10

Starting bid

Made of a lightweight metal


Dimensions: 23x11 inch


Donated by Hodgins' Home Hardware (Lucknow)

Picture of a Horse at Christmas (lights up) item
Picture of a Horse at Christmas (lights up)
$20

Starting bid

Requires two AA batteries for lights.


Dimensions: 16x12 inch


Donated by Lucknow Pharmasave

Picture of a Horse-Drawn Carriage (lights up) item
Picture of a Horse-Drawn Carriage (lights up)
$20

Starting bid

Requires two AA batteries for lights.


Dimensions: 24x16 inch


Donated by Lucknow Pharmasave

Portrait of a Crane in Flight item
Portrait of a Crane in Flight
$25

Starting bid

Dimensions: 28x20 inch


Donated by Crieff Hills Retreat Centre

Brown Leather 'Fashion Style' Purse item
Brown Leather 'Fashion Style' Purse
$25

Starting bid

Dark brown interior


Dimensions: 14x8 inch


Donated by Andrea Schaefer

Crocheted 'Stego-s'more-us' item
Crocheted 'Stego-s'more-us'
$15

Starting bid

Dimensions: 8x5 inch


Handmade by Erin 'Bluebell' Hengeveld

Shape-O Children's Toy item
Shape-O Children's Toy
$10

Starting bid

Dimensions: 6 inch diameter


Donated by Andrea Schaefer

Cactus Painting Pair on Live-edge Discs item
Cactus Painting Pair on Live-edge Discs
$20

Starting bid

Dimensions: 5 inch and 6 inch diameters


Painted and donated by Christin 'Hydra' Gillard

Handmade Three-Tier Wooden Shelf item
Handmade Three-Tier Wooden Shelf
$50

Starting bid

Dimensions: 24x21x12 inch


Made and donated by Mark 'Lobo' Mertens

Homemade Wolf Howl Decoration item
Homemade Wolf Howl Decoration
$15

Starting bid

Lit by an artificial candle.


Dimensions: 5.5x4x4 inch


Made and donated by Mark 'Lobo' Mertens

Swarovski Pendant Necklace item
Swarovski Pendant Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Andrea Schaefer

Louis Vuitton Leather Purse item
Louis Vuitton Leather Purse
$45

Starting bid

Dimensions: 9x5.5 inch


Donated by Andrea Schaefer

Small Coach Purse item
Small Coach Purse
$20

Starting bid

Dimensions:6.5x4.5 inch


Donated by Andrea Schaefer

Handmade Crochet Toddler Toque and Headband item
Handmade Crochet Toddler Toque and Headband
$20

Starting bid

Crocheted and donated by Shelagh 'Flame' O'Neill

Large Painted 'God's-Eye' Decoration item
Large Painted 'God's-Eye' Decoration
$15

Starting bid

T+B West Coast Investments Comfort and Leisure Package item
T+B West Coast Investments Comfort and Leisure Package
$25

Starting bid

Contains a fuzzy blanket, a cooler bag, and two travel mugs


Donated by T+B West Coast Investments

'Winter Wonderland' Quilt Square Wall Hanging item
'Winter Wonderland' Quilt Square Wall Hanging
$25

Starting bid

Made to hang from a rod.


Dimensions: 25x25 inch


Made and donated by Gail McHardy-Leitch

'LightsOut' Trail/Hunting Camera item
'LightsOut' Trail/Hunting Camera
$35

Starting bid

16MP, HD 720p camera. 8GB SD card included. Invisible illumination up to 70ft. Integrability with digital maps/tracking.


Donated by Canadian Tire, Goderich.

$50 Gift Certificate to Jerry Rader's item
$50 Gift Certificate to Jerry Rader's
$25

Starting bid

Locations in Goderich or Zurich.


Donated by Jerry Rader's Homestyle Market

'Grinch Hand' Hand-knitted Toque (green pom-pom) - 2 item
'Grinch Hand' Hand-knitted Toque (green pom-pom) - 2
$15

Starting bid

Size: teen/adult


Made and donated by Kathy Burkett

Handknit Snowman Hat (toddler) item
Handknit Snowman Hat (toddler)
$15

Starting bid

Size: toddler


Made and donated by Kathy Burkett

Festive Handknit Elf Hat (pre-school size) item
Festive Handknit Elf Hat (pre-school size)
$15

Starting bid

Size: Pre-school


Made and donated by Kathy Burkett

Handmade Walnut Wood Chair (with Kintail logo) item
Handmade Walnut Wood Chair (with Kintail logo)
$100

Starting bid

Deck chair made from walnut wood with an etched Camp Kintail logo.


Made and donated by Craig 'Ari' Ludington.

One Load of 'A' Gravel item
One Load of 'A' Gravel
$180

Starting bid

One load of 'A' gravel. Includes Delivery within 1 hour of Lucknow, ON. (Value - $345)


Donated and provided by Lloyd Collins Construction, Ltd.

Two Jars of Beets - 2 item
Two Jars of Beets - 2
$10

Starting bid

Two jars of beets grown in the Camp Kintail garden this past summer!

Coffee & Sweets Gift Package item
Coffee & Sweets Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

Contains Starbucks Breakfast Blend medium roast coffee, hot apple cider mix, two 'Bill Young Carpentry' travel mugs, and more!


Donated by Bill Young of Bill Young Carpentry

$100 Gift Certificate to the Stratford Festival item
$100 Gift Certificate to the Stratford Festival
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate for the Stratford Festival's 2026 season.


Donated by the Congram Family.

Winnie the Pooh Scentsy Wall Fan Diffuser item
Winnie the Pooh Scentsy Wall Fan Diffuser
$10

Starting bid

Comes with two 'Bonfire Beach' scented pods. Plugs into wall socket.


Donated by Kayla Ricks

'Wind-Down Activities' and 'The Unworry Doodle Book' item
'Wind-Down Activities' and 'The Unworry Doodle Book'
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Lindsey 'Aura' Raymond and Lindsey's Book Express

Glass Beverage Dispenser with Chalkboard item
Glass Beverage Dispenser with Chalkboard
$20

Starting bid

6L fluid capacity.


Donated by Axiom Mutual Insurance Company.

2L Tub of 'Chocolate Peanut Butter Mudpuddle' Ice Cream item
2L Tub of 'Chocolate Peanut Butter Mudpuddle' Ice Cream
$10

Starting bid

Donated by New Wave Ice Cream Company

2L Tub of Salty Caramel Ice Cream item
2L Tub of Salty Caramel Ice Cream
$10

Starting bid

Donated by New Wave Ice Cream Company

2L Tub of 'Moose Tracks' Ice Cream item
2L Tub of 'Moose Tracks' Ice Cream
$10

Starting bid

Donated by New Wave Ice Cream Company

Chicken Wing Bundle - 2 item
Chicken Wing Bundle - 2
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy buffalo chicken wings (900g) and jerk chicken wings (900g)


Donated by Vincent Brisbin

Assorted Chicken Bundle - 2 item
Assorted Chicken Bundle - 2
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy breaded chicken filets (900g), buttermilk chicken breasts (500g), and medium chicken wings (900g).


Donated by Vincent Brisbin

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