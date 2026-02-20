Visions & Vistas - Realms of Possibility Auction

Awe-Inspiring Automotive and Gastronomic Exploration in Maranello, Italy (Europe) for Four Days & Three Nights in a Four-Star Hotel for Two, Including a Ferrari Portofino Test Drive in Maranello, a Visit to the Ferrari Museum and Factory Visit, and a Balsamic Vinegar Cellar Guided Tour and Tasting in Modena (Land Only)

If Ferrari's Prancing Horse is your passion, then get ready for the trip and ride of your life on this trip to Maranello in Modena, the place where Enzo Ferrari founded the world-famous car manufacturer in 1947! A 7-speed 600-HP Ferrari Portofino awaits you for a scintillating and memorable drive through the streets of Maranello; the explosive acceleration will pin you to your seat as you embark on a journey of speed, innovation, and automotive excellence! Add something savory to your trip with a balsamic vinegar tasting, an experience that not only provides a deeper understanding of the production process but also a unique opportunity to taste and appreciate one of Italy's gastronomic treasures.

If your passion has always been to speed around on four wheels in a car that will always remain unique and timeless, then driving a Ferrari is for you! You will have the fantastic opportunity to make your bucket list dream come true! Drive on the streets of Maranello for up to an hour with an expert assistant by your side who will allow you to discover the most hidden secrets of the splendid Ferrari. The guide will be preceded by a short briefing that will help you correctly drive the vehicle, after which you will be free to press the accelerator and enjoy this magnificent experience.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy an insightful tour of Museo Ferrari, where you'll be immersed in the history of this iconic brand and catch a glimpse of their future plans, all while marveling at the Hall of Victories, where the Ferrari World Champion cars reside. If you are passionate about engines, or simply want to discover the gold-standard of Italian excellence, be sure to take this exciting opportunity in the 'land of reds'. The Ferrari Museum is an exciting exhibition of the past, present and future of the Prancing Horse. During your visit you can experience both the permanent and temporary exhibitions, as well as the evocative Hall of Victories in which the Ferrari World Champions from 1999 to today are exhibited. During your trip you will also go on Ferrari factory tour conducted on a shuttle bus.

Slow the pace down a bit when you visit a typical "acetaia" (vinegar cellar) near Modena, which will offer a fascinating and informative experience in the world of traditional balsamic vinegar production. Learn about the artisanal production process, from grape selection to maturation in small wooden barrels, and explore the spaces where aging occurs and learn the crucial role of different fermentation stages. You will be guided through the magical journey of vinegar, exploring the cellars where wooden barrels impart a unique character and rich taste. The visit culminates a light lunch where you will sample vinegar and cheese pairings along with a delightful Lambrusco wine.

Your trip for two includes:

• 3 nights accommodations in a four star hotel in historic Modena city center

• Breakfast daily

• Ferrari Portofino test drive in Maranello

• World of Ferrari Museum in Maranello and Factory Visit

• Balsamic vinegar cellar visit with lunch

• Room-related taxes

• Free concierge reservation service





Estimated Value $Priceless





TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. and Canada. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available, it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. Blackout dates: Sep 7-13, 18-21 Some restrictions may apply during special events. Drivers must be 21 years or older and possess an international driver’s license. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.







