Visions & Vistas - Realms of Possibility Auction

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Awe-Inspiring Automotive and Gastronomic Exploration in Maranello, Italy (Europe) for Four Days & Three Nights in a Four-Star Hotel for Two, Including a Ferrari Portofino Test Drive in Maranello, a Visit to the Ferrari Museum and Factory Visit, and a Balsamic Vinegar Cellar Guided Tour and Tasting in Modena (Land Only)
If Ferrari's Prancing Horse is your passion, then get ready for the trip and ride of your life on this trip to Maranello in Modena, the place where Enzo Ferrari founded the world-famous car manufacturer in 1947! A 7-speed 600-HP Ferrari Portofino awaits you for a scintillating and memorable drive through the streets of Maranello; the explosive acceleration will pin you to your seat as you embark on a journey of speed, innovation, and automotive excellence! Add something savory to your trip with a balsamic vinegar tasting, an experience that not only provides a deeper understanding of the production process but also a unique opportunity to taste and appreciate one of Italy's gastronomic treasures.
If your passion has always been to speed around on four wheels in a car that will always remain unique and timeless, then driving a Ferrari is for you! You will have the fantastic opportunity to make your bucket list dream come true! Drive on the streets of Maranello for up to an hour with an expert assistant by your side who will allow you to discover the most hidden secrets of the splendid Ferrari. The guide will be preceded by a short briefing that will help you correctly drive the vehicle, after which you will be free to press the accelerator and enjoy this magnificent experience.
Car enthusiasts will enjoy an insightful tour of Museo Ferrari, where you'll be immersed in the history of this iconic brand and catch a glimpse of their future plans, all while marveling at the Hall of Victories, where the Ferrari World Champion cars reside. If you are passionate about engines, or simply want to discover the gold-standard of Italian excellence, be sure to take this exciting opportunity in the 'land of reds'. The Ferrari Museum is an exciting exhibition of the past, present and future of the Prancing Horse. During your visit you can experience both the permanent and temporary exhibitions, as well as the evocative Hall of Victories in which the Ferrari World Champions from 1999 to today are exhibited. During your trip you will also go on Ferrari factory tour conducted on a shuttle bus.
Slow the pace down a bit when you visit a typical "acetaia" (vinegar cellar) near Modena, which will offer a fascinating and informative experience in the world of traditional balsamic vinegar production. Learn about the artisanal production process, from grape selection to maturation in small wooden barrels, and explore the spaces where aging occurs and learn the crucial role of different fermentation stages. You will be guided through the magical journey of vinegar, exploring the cellars where wooden barrels impart a unique character and rich taste. The visit culminates a light lunch where you will sample vinegar and cheese pairings along with a delightful Lambrusco wine.
Your trip for two includes:
• 3 nights accommodations in a four star hotel in historic Modena city center
• Breakfast daily
• Ferrari Portofino test drive in Maranello
• World of Ferrari Museum in Maranello and Factory Visit
• Balsamic vinegar cellar visit with lunch
• Room-related taxes
• Free concierge reservation service
Estimated Value $Priceless
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. and Canada. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available, it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. Blackout dates: Sep 7-13, 18-21 Some restrictions may apply during special events. Drivers must be 21 years or older and possess an international driver’s license. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
Starting bid
Tropical Indonesian Paradise in Amed, Bali for Eight Days & Seven Nights at the Golden Buddha Resort in a One-Bedroom Cottage for Two, Including Round Trip Airport Transfers, a Balinese Massage, A Balinese Dinner and a Choice of Either a Water Sport, a Visit to Tirta Gangga Water Palace or a Visit to Pura Lempuyang Temple (Land Only)
Travel to the coastal and rural town of Amed, Bali for a luxurious seven-night stay for two in the intimate Golden Buddha resort. Known for its world-class scuba diving, welcoming people, and peaceful atmosphere, Amed is the ideal destination for a rejuvenating couples’ getaway. Immerse all your senses in Indonesian culture, from the natural beauty and azure waters everywhere you look, to the tranquility of a full-body Balinese massage, from a special Balinese dinner prepared just for you, to your choice of local activities!
Nestled in a lush, rural setting, and just steps away from the sea, your private cottage is maintained by your own Balinese staff, which includes housekeeping, room service, and an attentive concierge who will make you feel right at home. Start your days with the included breakfast, as you rise from your king-size bed, step out onto your veranda, and enjoy the enchanting indoor/outdoor shower. The cottage is surrounded by the resort's lush gardens and high-end amenities, such as a pool, a covered dining area, a Garden Cafe, day spa and full bar. Before your journey ends, you will join in a specially prepared dinner at the resort where you will toast to newfound peace and happiness.
Embark on one personally-crafted activity! You will have a choice of local temple excursions, or a master diver-accompanied diving or self-guided snorkeling experience. Pura Lempuyang, also known as the "Stairway to Heaven", is located at the summit of 1,700 stairs that wind through the opulent jungle and are situated on the slopes of the foggy Gunung Lempuyang. As you climb to the pinnacle of the temple, join the faithful who come here to seek blessings and take in the breathtaking views. Or, if you prefer, you may instead visit Tirta Gangga, a sacred temple with a number of water features, including an array of beautiful ponds and fountains surrounded by a lush garden, stone carvings, and elegant statues. A private driver is provided for this experience. Alternatively, if you are feeling adventurous, partake in a diving expedition accompanied by a master diver, or a self-guided snorkeling excursion!
Your trip for two includes:
• 8 days/7 nights accommodations at the Golden Buddha Resort in a One-Bedroom Cottage • Daily complimentary breakfast
• Welcome drink upon arrival
• (1) Full body massage per person
• Choice of either self-guided snorkeling excursion or diving experience accompanied by a master diver or visiting Tirta Gangga Water Palace or Pura Lempuyang Temple, including a private driver • (1) Special dinner prepared and served at the resort
• Round trip airport transfers
• Complimentary bottled water
Estimated Value $Priceless
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Water Sport or tour experience run on specific days of the week and at specific times. Added meals, drinks, phone, excursions, transportation, and gratuities NOT included. Check in and check out must occur on Thursday. Participants must have a diving certification to partake in the diving experience. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancellation prior to arrival will be subject to forfeiture of reservations and funds.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Taste of Vivacious Tuscany in Cortona, Italy (Europe) for a 3-night Weekend Stay (Friday – Sunday) or a 4-night Weekday Stay (Monday – Thursday) for Up to Four People, Including a Walking Tour and a Wine Tasting (Land Only)
Located in the heart of the medieval city centre of Cortona, you will enjoy four night stay for four people, allowing you to take in the beautiful culture this city has to offer. You will be staying in a lovingly restored, luxury bedroom apartment in the heart of Cortona. The modern concept of this
apartment is defined by the large open space sitting area, dining room and kitchen which boasts breath-taking views across the city. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom with an ensuite, as well as the other bedroom and further private bathroom. Located within walking distance of the main squares and a variety of local restaurants, bars and shops, allowing you to enjoy and explore this stunning city at your leisure. On top of this, we have also arranged for you to have a walking tour of Cortona along with an incredible wine tasting experience. Starting from your apartment, you'll be taken on a guided tour, allowing you to explore the stunning architecture and the history behind this extraordinary city. Your tour will finish in the town’s main square where you and your guests can sample some fine Tuscan wines.
Your trip for four includes:
• 3-night weekend stay (Friday – Sunday) or a 4-night weekday stay (Monday – Thursday) at a luxury bedroom apartment in the heart of Tuscany
• A walking tour of Cortona
• (1) Wine Tasting Expereince
• All apartment-related taxes
• Free concierge reservation service
Estimated Value $Priceless
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. and Canada. The three night weekend stay must be taken Friday – Sunday and the four night weekday stay must be taken Monday - Thursday. A 60 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 24 months from date of issue.
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