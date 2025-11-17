Kitsilano Secondary - Grad Council's Silent Auction

Classic Kånken backpack in hard-wearing Vinylon fabric with a zip that opens the entire main compartment. Removable seat cushion, small front pocket, simple shoulder straps and handles at the top.





Practical pack bag in durable G-1000 fabric. Perfect for cords, smaller tools etc.





Practical keyring with a loop of the webbing used for Kånken straps.

All produced without PFAS.





Estimated value: $155