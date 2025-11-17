Kitsilano Secondary - Grad Council's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Classic Kånken backpack in hard-wearing Vinylon fabric with a zip that opens the entire main compartment. Removable seat cushion, small front pocket, simple shoulder straps and handles at the top.
Practical pack bag in durable G-1000 fabric. Perfect for cords, smaller tools etc.
Practical keyring with a loop of the webbing used for Kånken straps.
All produced without PFAS.
Estimated value: $155
Starting bid
$20 Giftcard, Toque with logo, Branded Travel Mug.
Estimated value: $70
Starting bid
Canadian-founded and owned, the Granville Island Pet Treatery specialises in handmade, all-natural pet treats and accessories.
**Will be ready after Dec. 26
Estimated value: $90
Starting bid
Italian vegetarian navy blue and grey oil tanned cowhide 3 3/4" x 2” card wallet with tan stitching and solid antiqued brass snap and rivets.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Italian vegetarian chocolate brown oil tanned cowhide 3 3/4" x 2” card wallet with tan stitching and solid antiqued brass snap and rivets.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
"S&R Denim Co creates premium, handmade aprons in Canada for culinary and creative professionals. Built to last and made with intention, each apron is designed to wear beautifully over time. With free lifetime repairs, we stand by our commitment to craftsmanship and the people who bring their work to life."
The "Kitsilano" poly-cotton chef's apron: Made with durable 100% cotton canvas, three pocket design with convenient lap pocket towel loop, and three pocket design with a convenient lap pocket towel loop.
(Wash prior to wearing)
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $148
Starting bid
"S&R Denim Co creates premium, handmade aprons in Canada for culinary and creative professionals. Built to last and made with intention, each apron is designed to wear beautifully over time. With free lifetime repairs, we stand by our commitment to craftsmanship and the people who bring their work to life."
The "bartender" apron: Made with 100% cotton indigo dyed denim, brass rivet reinforced pockets, interior stash pocket, and durable double layer apron bottom.
(Wash prior to wearing)
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $232
Starting bid
Kidsbooks is an independent bookstore on W Broadway (and in North Vancouver) that specialises in children's literature, from picture books to young adult novels.
Estimated Value: $20
Starting bid
Kidsbooks is an independent bookstore on W Broadway (and in North Vancouver) that specialises in children's literature, from picture books to young adult novels.
Estimated Value: $20
Starting bid
IGA Canada offers fresh, local products, quality groceries, and exceptional customer service in every community.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
IGA Canada offers fresh, local products, quality groceries, and exceptional customer service in every community.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Platform 7 is a Vancouver based coffee-shop themed after victorian-era train stations that sells in-house brewed coffee, home-made gourmet sandwiches, and ice cream.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $60
Starting bid
Platform 7 is a Vancouver based coffee-shop themed after victorian-era train stations that sells in-house brewed coffee, home-made gourmet sandwiches, and ice cream.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $60
Starting bid
Make your own jewelry in store with no experience necessary. Grab a design tray, lay out your favourites, and put them on a durable string.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
$50 towards any artisan breads, pastries, and granola from a Canadian-owned bakery.
Two Free All Day passes for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only--use second pass for family)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
One Free All Day pass for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
One Free All Day pass for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
One Free All Day pass for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
One Free All Day pass for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
One Free All Day pass for Ron Zalko Fitness and Yoga (First time visitors only)
(Must be used before January 15)
Estimated value: $50
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
Estimated value: $25
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
Estimated value: $25
Starting bid
Memory game for all ages. Featuring 45 stunning parks, trails, vistas & historic sites, with 90 photo cards and Guidebook with playing instructions and interesting info about each photo location.
Estimated value: $25
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