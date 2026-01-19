Kiyannan Indigenous Theatre Festival 2026

All Indigenous community is invited to attend the festival free of charge! SATURDAY ONLY.

12:00-12:45pm | Nanabush and The Spirit of Thunder by Dezarae Meade (Children and Family) presented in partnership with Oshkagoojin Indigenous Theatre for Youth | Colin Jackson Theatre

12:45pm - 1:30pm | lunchies! | Lobby

1:30pm - 2:30pm | sharing works, 2 plays in development by Rayna Masterton and Dannielle Morrisseau with support by Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre

2:45pm - 3:45pm | star speaker series: featuring Rosanna Deerchild | Colin Jackson theatre

4:00-5:00pm | Where Are The Warriors, written and performed by Micheal Lawerenchuk | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre

5:00-6:00PM | community feast | lobby

6:15-7:00pm | Maamaan Kourazh, work-in-process sharing of a Metis Mother Courage adapted by Charlene Van Buekenhout, Genevieve Toupin, Philip Geller from the German text by B.Brecht with translation by Carolin Schroeder | Colin Jackson Theatre

7:15-8:45pm | Land Claim by Jo Macdonald Reading of this work in process is presented by Prairie Theatre Exchange and Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre



