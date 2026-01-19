Kiyannan Indigenous Theatre Festival 2026

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All Indigenous community is invited to attend the festival free of charge! FRIDAY ONLY.
5:30-6:30pm | community feast | lobby
6:30-7:00pm | opening ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:00-8:30pm | showcase, works by local Manitoba-based theatre artists |
8:45pm - 9:15pm | Miss Carcass Caresse: Soft Waters, National Indigenous Artist Development and Showcase Recipient: Erica Wilson | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
All Indigenous community is invited to attend the festival free of charge! SATURDAY ONLY.
12:00-12:45pm | Nanabush and The Spirit of Thunder by Dezarae Meade (Children and Family) presented in partnership with Oshkagoojin Indigenous Theatre for Youth | Colin Jackson Theatre
12:45pm - 1:30pm | lunchies! | Lobby
1:30pm - 2:30pm | sharing works, 2 plays in development by Rayna Masterton and Dannielle Morrisseau with support by Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
2:45pm - 3:45pm | star speaker series: featuring Rosanna Deerchild | Colin Jackson theatre
4:00-5:00pm | Where Are The Warriors, written and performed by Micheal Lawerenchuk | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
5:00-6:00PM | community feast | lobby
6:15-7:00pm | Maamaan Kourazh, work-in-process sharing of a Metis Mother Courage adapted by Charlene Van Buekenhout, Genevieve Toupin, Philip Geller from the German text by B.Brecht with translation by Carolin Schroeder | Colin Jackson Theatre
7:15-8:45pm | Land Claim by Jo Macdonald Reading of this work in process is presented by Prairie Theatre Exchange and Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
All Indigenous community is invited to attend the festival free of charge! SUNDAY ONLY.
1:00-2:30pm | Canada Council for the Arts information session, with Program officer Isidra Cruz from Creating, Knowing and Sharing: The Arts and Cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples
3:00-5:00 | Bawaajigan, Dreaming The future of the festival and Indigenous Theatre in Manitoba Community workshop and conversation
5:00-5:30pm | (Untitled) working title - Thunder Bay Balcony, written and performed by: Waawaate Fobister Open rehearsal sharing
5:45-7:30pm | community feast and reading of THE CRISIS IN OKA MANITOBA by Douglas R. Nepinak | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:30pm - 7:45pm | closing ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
All Indigenous community is invited to attend the festival free of charge! ALL THREE DAYS
option for those who are low-income or require an accessible ticket pricing option. FRIDAY ONLY
5:30-6:30pm | community feast | lobby
6:30-7:00pm | opening ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:00-8:30pm | showcase, works by local Manitoba-based theatre artists |
8:45pm - 9:15pm | Miss Carcass Caresse: Soft Waters, National Indigenous Artist Development and Showcase Recipient: Erica Wilson | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
option for those who are low-income or require an accessible ticket pricing option. SATURDAY ONLY
12:00-12:45pm | Nanabush and The Spirit of Thunder by Dezarae Meade (Children and Family) presented in partnership with Oshkagoojin Indigenous Theatre for Youth | Colin Jackson Theatre
12:45pm - 1:30pm | lunchies! | Lobby
1:30pm - 2:30pm | sharing works, 2 plays in development by Rayna Masterton and Dannielle Morrisseau with support by Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
2:45pm - 3:45pm | star speaker series: featuring Rosanna Deerchild | Colin Jackson theatre
4:00-5:00pm | Where Are The Warriors, written and performed by Micheal Lawerenchuk | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
5:00-6:00PM | community feast | lobby
6:15-7:00pm | Maamaan Kourazh, work-in-process sharing of a Metis Mother Courage adapted by Charlene Van Buekenhout, Genevieve Toupin, Philip Geller from the German text by B.Brecht with translation by Carolin Schroeder | Colin Jackson Theatre
7:15-8:45pm | Land Claim by Jo Macdonald Reading of this work in process is presented by Prairie Theatre Exchange and Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
option for those who are low-income or require an accessible ticket pricing option SUNDAY ONLY
1:00-2:30pm | Canada Council for the Arts information session, with Program officer Isidra Cruz from Creating, Knowing and Sharing: The Arts and Cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples
3:00-5:00 | Bawaajigan, Dreaming The future of the festival and Indigenous Theatre in Manitoba Community workshop and conversation
5:00-5:30pm | (Untitled) working title - Thunder Bay Balcony, written and performed by: Waawaate Fobister Open rehearsal sharing
5:45-7:30pm | community feast and reading of THE CRISIS IN OKA MANITOBA by Douglas R. Nepinak | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:30pm - 7:45pm | closing ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
option for those who are low-income or require an accessible ticket pricing option include ALL THREE DAYS
option for those who would like to purchase a regular priced admission FRIDAY ONLY
5:30-6:30pm | community feast | lobby
6:30-7:00pm | opening ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:00-8:30pm | showcase, works by local Manitoba-based theatre artists |
8:45pm - 9:15pm | Miss Carcass Caresse: Soft Waters, National Indigenous Artist Development and Showcase Recipient: Erica Wilson | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
option for those who would like to purchase a regular priced admission SATURDAY ONLY
12:00-12:45pm | Nanabush and The Spirit of Thunder by Dezarae Meade (Children and Family) presented in partnership with Oshkagoojin Indigenous Theatre for Youth | Colin Jackson Theatre
12:45pm - 1:30pm | lunchies! | Lobby
1:30pm - 2:30pm | sharing works, 2 plays in development by Rayna Masterton and Dannielle Morrisseau with support by Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
2:45pm - 3:45pm | star speaker series: featuring Rosanna Deerchild | Colin Jackson theatre
4:00-5:00pm | Where Are The Warriors, written and performed by Micheal Lawerenchuk | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
5:00-6:00PM | community feast | lobby
6:15-7:00pm | Maamaan Kourazh, work-in-process sharing of a Metis Mother Courage adapted by Charlene Van Buekenhout, Genevieve Toupin, Philip Geller from the German text by B.Brecht with translation by Carolin Schroeder | Colin Jackson Theatre
7:15-8:45pm | Land Claim by Jo Macdonald Reading of this work in process is presented by Prairie Theatre Exchange and Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
option for those who would like to purchase a regular priced admission SUNDAY ONLY
1:00-2:30pm | Canada Council for the Arts information session, with Program officer Isidra Cruz from Creating, Knowing and Sharing: The Arts and Cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples
3:00-5:00 | Bawaajigan, Dreaming The future of the festival and Indigenous Theatre in Manitoba Community workshop and conversation
5:00-5:30pm | (Untitled) working title - Thunder Bay Balcony, written and performed by: Waawaate Fobister Open rehearsal sharing
5:45-7:30pm | community feast and reading of THE CRISIS IN OKA MANITOBA by Douglas R. Nepinak | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:30pm - 7:45pm | closing ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
option for those who would like to purchase a regular priced admission includes ALL THREE DAYS
option for those who would like to support the festival and Indigenous theatre FRIDAY ONLY
5:30-6:30pm | community feast | lobby
6:30-7:00pm | opening ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:00-8:30pm | showcase, works by local Manitoba-based theatre artists |
8:45pm - 9:15pm | Miss Carcass Caresse: Soft Waters, National Indigenous Artist Development and Showcase Recipient: Erica Wilson | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
option for those who would like to support the festival and Indigenous theatre SATURDAY ONLY
12:00-12:45pm | Nanabush and The Spirit of Thunder by Dezarae Meade (Children and Family) presented in partnership with Oshkagoojin Indigenous Theatre for Youth | Colin Jackson Theatre
12:45pm - 1:30pm | lunchies! | Lobby
1:30pm - 2:30pm | sharing works, 2 plays in development by Rayna Masterton and Dannielle Morrisseau with support by Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
2:45pm - 3:45pm | star speaker series: featuring Rosanna Deerchild | Colin Jackson theatre
4:00-5:00pm | Where Are The Warriors, written and performed by Micheal Lawerenchuk | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
5:00-6:00PM | community feast | lobby
6:15-7:00pm | Maamaan Kourazh, work-in-process sharing of a Metis Mother Courage adapted by Charlene Van Buekenhout, Genevieve Toupin, Philip Geller from the German text by B.Brecht with translation by Carolin Schroeder | Colin Jackson Theatre
7:15-8:45pm | Land Claim by Jo Macdonald Reading of this work in process is presented by Prairie Theatre Exchange and Manitoba Association of Playwrights | Colin Jackson Theatre
option for those who would like to support the festival and Indigenous theatre SUNDAY ONLY
1:00-2:30pm | Canada Council for the Arts information session, with Program officer Isidra Cruz from Creating, Knowing and Sharing: The Arts and Cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples
3:00-5:00 | Bawaajigan, Dreaming The future of the festival and Indigenous Theatre in Manitoba Community workshop and conversation
5:00-5:30pm | (Untitled) working title - Thunder Bay Balcony, written and performed by: Waawaate Fobister Open rehearsal sharing
5:45-7:30pm | community feast and reading of THE CRISIS IN OKA MANITOBA by Douglas R. Nepinak | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
7:30pm - 7:45pm | closing ceremony | Cherry Karpyshin Mainstage Theatre
option for those who would like to support the festival and Indigenous theatre includes ALL THREE DAYS
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