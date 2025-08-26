K.J. Holmes essai

A La Carte Class – Applicable to Workshop 1 only (Evening)

WORKSHOP 1 (Evening)

Monday, November 3 – Friday, November 7

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm





Location: UQAM Dance Department (Room K-S1210)

840 Cherrier Street, Montreal – Sherbrooke metro station





Note: On Friday evening, the location will change. We will move to the venue of the Montreal Annual Jam to accommodate more participants. The class will run from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Friday location: Centre Jean-Claude Malépart – 2633 Ontario St. East, Montreal, QC H2K 1W8

Policies: