Association de Contact Improvisation

Hosted by

Association de Contact Improvisation

About this event

K.J. Holmes essai

Montréal (2 stages – 2 adresses)

A LA CARTE CLASS – Financially Comfortable / Support
$70

A La Carte Class – Applicable to Workshop 1 only (Evening)

WORKSHOP 1 (Evening)

Monday, November 3 – Friday, November 7
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm


Location: UQAM Dance Department (Room K-S1210)
840 Cherrier Street, Montreal – Sherbrooke metro station


Note: On Friday evening, the location will change. We will move to the venue of the Montreal Annual Jam to accommodate more participants. The class will run from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Friday location: Centre Jean-Claude Malépart – 2633 Ontario St. East, Montreal, QC H2K 1W8

Policies:

  • Your ticket cannot be split or shared with another person.
  • You may transfer your ticket in full to another person if you are unable to attend. Please notify us by email.
A LA CARTE CLASS - Regular
$60

A La Carte Class – Applicable to Workshop 1 only (Evening)

WORKSHOP 1 (Evening)

Monday, November 3 – Friday, November 7
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm


Location: UQAM Dance Department (Room K-S1210)
840 Cherrier Street, Montreal – Sherbrooke metro station


Note: On Friday evening, the location will change. We will move to the venue of the Montreal Annual Jam to accommodate more participants. The class will run from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Friday location: Centre Jean-Claude Malépart – 2633 Ontario St. East, Montreal, QC H2K 1W8

Policies:

  • Your ticket cannot be split or shared with another person.
  • You may transfer your ticket in full to another person if you are unable to attend. Please notify us by email.
A LA CARTE CLASS - Financial Hardship or Students
$45

A La Carte Class – Applicable to Workshop 1 only (Evening)

WORKSHOP 1 (Evening)

Monday, November 3 – Friday, November 7
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm


Location: UQAM Dance Department (Room K-S1210)
840 Cherrier Street, Montreal – Sherbrooke metro station


Note: On Friday evening, the location will change. We will move to the venue of the Montreal Annual Jam to accommodate more participants. The class will run from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Friday location: Centre Jean-Claude Malépart – 2633 Ontario St. East, Montreal, QC H2K 1W8

Policies:

  • Your ticket cannot be split or shared with another person.
  • You may transfer your ticket in full to another person if you are unable to attend. Please notify us by email.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!